Lisa Carrington going for more gold, indicates she'll compete at Paris 2024

Lisa Carrington has won five gold medals and a bronze at the Olympic Games.

Five-time Olympics gold medal winner Lisa Carrington has revealed she plans to go to the Paris 2024 Games.

The 32-year-old Carrington, who became New Zealand’s most successful Olympian ever, with golds in the K1 200, K1 500 and K2 200 (with Caitlin Regal) in Tokyo, to take her medal tally to six (she has one bronze) has been quiet about her future.

But in an Instagram post on Wednesday the Tauranga born Carrington gave the biggest indication yet that she plans to go to her fourth Olympics, having made her first appearance at the Games in London 2012.

“It’s been a minute… Feels good to be back at the office… The next adventure awaits #paris2024” Carrington wrote.

Fellow Olympians Tyla Nathan Wong, Sarah Hirini, Moss Burmster and Luuka Jones were quick to congratulate Carrington on her announcement.

While Carrington will be looking to add to her incredible medal haul in Paris, she won’t be able to win a fourth gold in the K-1 200 event, as this has been scrapped to make way for the extreme slalom.