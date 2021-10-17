Rosie White welcomed back into Football Ferns after overcoming health issues

Rosie White has declared herself ready to play football again after a chronic health issue ruled her out of the Tokyo Olympics and sidelined her for most of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

The OL Reign forward has been included in new coach Jitka Klimková’s first Football Ferns squad for upcoming friendlies against reigning Olympic champions Canada, despite not playing for four months.

“I’m on a new course of medication and feeling really good now, but it took me longer than I was anticipating to get to full fitness,” White said.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Fit-again Football Ferns forward Rosie White has been included in the squad to play Olympic champions Canada.

White was hospitalised for a week leading up to the squad naming for the Olympics after experiencing a flare-up of ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease she was first diagnosed with about nine years ago.

The 109-cap international said it was something she has had to manage throughout her entire professional career, but it got especially bad in June and meant she could not attend the Olympics.

“I was on some pretty intense steroids and obviously I’m fine now, but it was just awful timing as it was right as the Olympic team was being named,” she said.

“It obviously affects your intestinal system. Your small intestine gets really inflamed and sore and you don’t hold any nutrition. It just comes out and you feel awful, you have no energy, and the reason I ended up in hospital was because my inflammation markers in my blood were off the scale. You couldn’t even read them.

“In the past it’s never affected me in a way that has prohibited me from playing. There’s definitely been moments, it gets triggered by stressful moments, so throughout my career there’s definitely been unfortunate timing, like at the World Cup I was going through a similar but not as serious flare-up, which really affected my performance and how I felt, but I didn’t realise how serious it was until this happened.”

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images Rosie White’s health issues have severely impacted her game time for NWSL club OL Reign.

After playing just 45 minutes in the opening game of the NWSL season prior to her health issues, White has been back training fulltime with OL Reign for a month now and said she was looking forward to getting back on the pitch in a playing capacity as well as reconnecting with her Football Ferns teammates.

The 28-year-old’s return is a timely boost for the Football Ferns as players based in New Zealand and Australia were not available for this window, denying Klimková the chance to select a full-strength squad for her first games in charge of the national women’s team after replacing former coach Tom Sermanni.

“Whether I play or not is probably up to the coach rather than me, but I’m available, I’m there and I want to play, so that’s kind of where I’m coming from,” she said.

“It’s been a tough year, so I’m excited to see the Ferns again and have some sense of normalcy with that.”

Football Ferns – October international window

Squad (new caps in bold)

Goalkeepers (3): Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders (5): CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Tahlia Herman-Watt, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley

Midfielders (7): Amelia Abbott, Hannah Blake, Daisy Cleverley, Olivia Chance, Aniela Jensen, Betsy Hassett, Ria Percival

Forwards (7): Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Maggie Jenkins, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Sam Tawharu, Rosie White

Fixtures (NZ time)

Sunday, October 24, 8am: v Canada; TD Place, Ottawa

Wednesday, October 27, 12.30pm: v Canada; Stade Saputo, Montreal