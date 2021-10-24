Defensive fixes needed as Football Ferns lose to Canada in Jitka Klimková's first match

A defensive mix-up on the verge of halftime gave Canada a buffer at the break and they eased to a win from there.

An early penalty and a bad defensive error sent the Football Ferns on their way to a 5-1 loss to Canada in new coach Jitka Klimková’s first match in charge.

The hosts in Ottawa were always likely to be too strong in their first match since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August, but they were gifted two first-half goals on Saturday [Sunday NZ time] at TD Place.

Daisy Cleverley didn’t know a lot about the shot from Christine Sinclair that smashed into her elbow and won Canada a penalty, but goalkeeper Erin Nayler and Meikayla Moore should have avoided the mix-up that allowed Sinclair to double her side’s lead just before halftime.

MATT ZAMBONIN Canada celebrate Jessie Fleming’s early penalty in their win over the Football Ferns.

Three more goals followed in the second half, while Ria Percival pulled one back for the Ferns from the penalty spot, which would have been scant consolation

Klimková was without senior defender Abby Erceg, for personal reasons, as well as all of the country’s players based in Australia and New Zealand, due to Covid-19 border restrictions, but she will now have a better sense of where her new team stands.

For her first match in charge, with the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil squarely in her sights, she went with the most-experienced XI she had available, retaining Nayler in goal, even though she is currently without a club, and welcoming back Rosie White, who hasn’t played since May while dealing with a health issue.

The Ferns looked as organised and confident on the ball as they have for a while, and they were able to build nicely at times down the flanks, but they struggled to create chances in the final third and lacked the pace and physicality of some of their opponents.

They were worse defensively, which was perhaps to be expected, as Katie Bowen dropped back from midfield to form a makeshift centre back pairing with Moore in the team’s first match since their group-stage exit at the Olympics.

MATT ZAMBONIN/Photosport Football Ferns fullback CJ Bott on the run against Canada.

One saving grace was that it wasn’t New Zealand’s largest loss to Canada – that remains the 5-0 defeat they suffered at home in 2007 – and speaking afterwards, Klimková was even-handed in her assessment.

“I could see a lot of positives in this game and that's what we are going to build on,” she said.

“One thing that I'm keeping in my mind is that we want to keep the ball, we want to possess, and I could see good moments in the game and that's what we are going to build on in our attack.

“Defensively, we need to really fix our shape, we need to fix our individual defending as well, and I believe the game on Tuesday is going to be even more competitive.”

Canada largely stuck with the same lineup that had served them well at the Olympics, led by Sinclair, who scored her 188th international goal in her 305th appearance, and used all of their substitutes, which helped them finish strong.

The Ferns were competitive throughout the first half, denying their hosts well after the early penalty converted by Jessie Fleming, but Nayler and Moore were left frustrated after handing Sinclair one of the easier goals of her storied career.

MATT ZAMBONIN/Photosport Football Ferns goalkeeper Erin Nayler dived the wrong way as Jessie Fleming gave Canada an early lead from the penalty spot.

A cross from fullback Janine Beckie on the right was met by Nichelle Prince at the back post and headed back across goal, where Moore was waiting to clear it. But as it reached her head, Nayler came for it, and neither of them were successful, and it fell to the veteran forward, who had almost the whole net to aim at but still went for a delightful lobbed finish.

Beckie was a force down the right for Canada, starting in defence before moving to an advanced role later on. She provided the assists for her side’s third and fourth goals, scored by Prince and substitute Adriana Leon.

They came either side of Percival’s penalty, which was won by debutant Ava Collins, on as a substitute, when she was clipped by defender Allysha Chapman. Canada’s reserve goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan, got a hand to the spot kick, but couldn’t keep it out.

STUFF New coach Jitka Klimková has backed Ali Riley to continue as captain of the national women's football team.

Beckie tried to add a goal of her own in the closing minutes, but was denied by Nayler, yet Leon had lost her marker and was on the spot to follow up and close out a five-star performance.

Klimková also handed debuts to Jacqui Hand – on for White at halftime – and Amelia Abbott, and will now have to consider her options, including in goal, where Anna Leat and Vic Esson are both pushing for a start, ahead of the rematch on Tuesday [kickoff 12.30pm Wednesday NZ time].

Canada 5 (Jessie Fleming pen 12’, Christine Sinclair 41’, Nichelle Prince 57’, Adriana Leon 75’ 83’) Football Ferns 1 (Ria Percival pen 71’). HT: 2-0