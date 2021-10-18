Covid-19: Adelaide Crows star and nurse Deni Varnhagen reportedly refuses vaccine

Deni Varnhagen is understood to be the only Crows player who has refused the vaccine.

The Adelaide Crows AFLW team may be without a key member of their squad due to her refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to reports in The Advertiser, two-time premiership winner Deni Varnhagen is the lone holdout in the Crows' squad that is otherwise fully vaccinated.

Varnhagen, who is a nurse, is not currently bound by South Australian law to be vaccinated as an athlete. However, the state's health authorities have ruled that medical staff must have had their first jab by the start of November.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos Deni Varnhagen celebrates the Crows victory in the 2019 AFLW grand final.

It is currently not mandatory for AFL or AFLW players in South Australia to be vaccinated, and the sport's governing body is still finalising its policy towards vaccinations.

However, across the border in Victoria, AFL players are considered essential workers and had until last week to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Crows chairman John Olsen, who is fully vaccinated, said in September that it would be "complicated to run a season" if players weren't vaccinated.

The competition begins on January 6, 2022.

"There's a lot of hard work ahead," coach Matthew Clarke said after the squad's first pre-season hit-out on September 30.

Sarah Reed/AFL Photos Deni Varnhagen faces an uncertain start to the new season.

"But I think the main thing out of the first session is just to get the group back together and to see them enjoy each other's company. I think high expectations are a good thing.

"It doesn't always mean you're going to have success but I think you want to enter every season with the aspiration of being right up amongst it."

