'Could have been worse': Courtney Duncan relieved to be in WMX championship lead following dramatic crash

Courtney Duncan bounced back from the dramatic crash to win the second race with a fractured finger.

A battered and bruised Courtney Duncan needed two pain-killing injections before riding to a gutsy and critical round victory with a fractured finger in Spain at the weekend.

The two-time reigning champion has revealed the most important race of her 2021 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX) defence might just have been winning the battle to get to the start line for the second moto.

"It could have been worse," Duncan said with the reflection that a simple mistake could easily have ended her hopes of sealing a third straight championship, in the coming days.

MXGP Courtney Duncan has won four races so far this season.

"I'm just grateful really that I was able to walk away healthy from a crash like that," Duncan told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Courtney Duncan powers closer to third successive world championship title

* WMX: Courtney Duncan clings to championship lead despite playing second fiddle to Italian Kiara Fontanesi

* WMX: Courtney Duncan back in championship lead thanks to last corner pass in Turkey

* Motocross: Courtney Duncan more interested in winning world championship than defending it



In a dramatic tumble on the fastest part of the Madrid circuit, the Kiwi star went cartwheeling over her handlebars before slamming into the dirt in a scary crash in the first of two races.

Duncan was winning the opening race before the crash, in the final stages, but running on adrenaline and frustration, she jumped to her feet, climbed back onto her Kawasaki and claimed second place.

Remarkably, the 2021 championship leader escaped the high-speed crash with what was thought to be just a deep cut to her finger.

Duncan was in the medics truck for 45 minutes as they worked on the laceration in an attempt to have her ready for the second moto.

A change to the WMX schedule, due to Covid-19 protocols, means both motos at each round are held on the same day and just one hour apart.

It was only after she defeated that deadline and went on to win the second race – extending her championship lead in the process – that Duncan learned the finger was also fractured.

Showing toughness to match her class, Duncan was typically understated about her injury heading into this weekend's last two motos of the championship.

"It's nothing major, when it's fractured they just tape it up.

"When you know how much is on the line and you know how much it means to you ... all the pain and all those outside thoughts kind of dwindle away, you're just so in the moment," Duncan said.

Her fingernail had also pushed up through the skin.

"I have no idea how it happened, it must have got caught on something when I crashed," she said.

The 25-year-old was changing a tear-off on her goggles when she missed the handlebars with her left hand as she hit a rut on the track, sending her flying forwards off her bike.

Duncan, who rides for British Kawasaki squad BIKE IT Dixon Racing Team (DRT), said it "felt a bit weird" holding onto her handlebars in the second race but it was more than manageable.

As evidenced by her winning that moto by more than 19 seconds over Nancy Van De Ven despite being "extra cautious".

Her main priority now is keeping the finger dry so it doesn't get infected.

Her recovery started as soon as the second race in Spain was completed and Duncan is supremely confident she won't be hampered by any issues when she rides in the final round in Italy on Sunday (NZ time).

Duncan (223 points) leads the championship by 16 points over Italy’s Kiara Fontanesi (207 points) with Van De Ven third on 195 points.