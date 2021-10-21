Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen retires

Stacey Michelsen contested her third Olympics for New Zealand at the Tokyo Games.

Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen has retired from international hockey.

The midfielder amassed a record 296 caps for the national team over 12 years.

Michelson, 30, contested three World Cups and Olympic Games, as well as three Commonwealth Games where she earned bronze, silver, and gold medals.

The proud Northlander was also the 2011 International Hockey Federation women's young player of the year, and New Zealand player of the year in 2018 and 2019.

Michelsen is looking forward to being able to spend more time with friends and family with plans to get married next year after having to delay her wedding.

“I am also extremely lucky to have a job that I love, with a law firm that has been incredibly supportive of me while I have been balancing work and hockey over the past few years. I am so grateful for this and am looking forward to being able to put more time and energy into my job.

"Playing for the Black Stick's has always been an absolute privilege, and something I will always treasure. Hockey has given me some incredible opportunities and experiences leaving me with so many good memories and even greater friends.

“I have had so much support throughout every stage of my hockey career, and I am grateful for every single person who has been a part of this journey.”

Hockey New Zealand were quick to pay tribute to Michelson.

"I would like to congratulate Stacey on a fantastic hockey career. Stacey has been one of most dominant players in the international game for a decade and that is a credit to the talent she possesses, the work ethic she applies every day, and a desire to learn and continuously improve her game,” Black Sticks coach Graham Shaw said.

"Stacey is, without doubt, the most influential player I have had the pleasure to work with and she will be missed dearly by all her teammates and management. It will be strange not having Stacey in the Black Sticks set-up on a week-to-week basis."