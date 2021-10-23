Northern tour a chance for Black Ferns to build on sevens success at the Tokyo Olympics

Black Fern Stacey Fluhler with her gold medal after winning the sevens tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

There might be more than twice as many players on the field, but the members of the gold medallist Black Ferns Sevens team feel they have plenty to offer as they rejoin the XVs team for their northern tour.

Kelly Brazier, Stacey Fluhler, and Portia Woodman have returned to the fold straight after their success at the Tokyo Olympics in August and will provide a Black Ferns squad featuring TK uncapped players with plenty of experience as they face England and France over the next four weeks.

Brazier, Fuhler, and Woodman were all starters as the Black Ferns won the last Rugby World Cup, in Ireland in 2017, and will have big roles to play as they look to defend their title on home soil next October and November.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Members of the Black Ferns got the chance to face their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, as if they were the opposition.

They could yet be joined by some of their sevens team-mates, who should get the chance to put their hands up in Super Rugby Aupiki next March. Even if the Black Ferns do return to the World Rugby Sevens Series in the new year, once New Zealand’s border restrictions change, there is a convenient gap in the schedule.

Speaking to Stuff before the Ferns’ departure, Fluhler said there was plenty to take not only from the sevens environment into the XVs environment, but vice versa as well.

“There's so much more people in XVs than there is in sevens, but the more we can work together and adapt and learn skills and a lot of the off-field stuff too, I feel like that's only going to make us stronger as a country.

“That's a key part of it and there's quite a few of us actually who bounce back between them both, so we can see the differences, the similarities, what we think we can work in, what we can kind of take out from the two teams.

“What I love about it is I love variety, so I love the differences in both, so that makes me more passionate and more hungry about the game because they're both different. Nowhere's going to be the same, so that's an exciting thing for me.

“People always ask, what do you love so much about XVs or what do you love about sevens, and if you had to choose ... I would never be able to choose. If I had to make a decision ... at the end of the day you have to make it.

“But I’m just really grateful that the management have really connected. They allow us to play both, and we're able to grow in both spaces. You take a lot of learnings from so many different people in both teams.”

England and France are expected to be the Black Ferns’ closest rivals at next year’s Rugby World Cup, which is set to be played in Auckland and Whangārei.

ALL BLACKS/YOUTUBE New Zealand Rugby launch new elite women's competition with Super Rugby Aupiki.

They beat England in the final of the last event four years ago and won their only meeting since, while they have lost their last two matches against France, after winning the first following the World Cup.

Speaking on The Breakdown on Sky Sport, Woodman said returning to XVs from sevens had thrown up some interesting challenges.

”Without a doubt the amount of people on the field, in the team room, in the meetings, there’s just so many people

“Whenever I get the ball I think a little gap isn’t big enough, but all you have to think about is gain line. We’re not trying to run 20, 30, 40 metres down the sideline, it’s just getting to the gain line.

”For me, it’s just figuring out what kind of gap I’m trying to target then going with that. I’m used to 10, 20 metres of sideline but this time it’s a little bit different.”

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate/Instagram 'Get out and get vaccinated and protect your whanau', sing Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate and Krystal Murray.

Black Ferns end of year tour

Squad

Hookers: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Georgia Ponsonby

Props: Tanya Kalounivale, Aldora Itunu, Phillipa Love, Krystal Murray, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Amy Rule

Locks: Eloise Blackwell (vice-captain), Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kelsie Wills

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner, Les Elder (captain), Dhys Faleafaga, Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Kendra Cocksedge (vice-captain), Iritana Hohaia

First five-eighths: Ruahei Demant, Patricia Maliepo

Midfield backs: Chelsea Alley, Grace Brooker, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa

Outside backs: Kelly Brazier, Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l’iga, Renee Wickliffe, Portia Woodman, Cheyelle Robins-Reti

Fixtures (all NZ time)

Monday, November 1, 3.30am : v England

Monday, November 8, 3.45am: v England

Sunday, November 13, 3am: v France; Stade du Hameau, Pau

Sunday, November 20, 3am: v France; Stade Pierre-Fabre, Castres