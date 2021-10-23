Intrigue abounds as Football Ferns begin 2023 World Cup journey with tough test

How will the Football Ferns line up in Jitka Klimková’s first match in charge, against reigning Olympic champions Canada?

Their new coach was coy on the eve of the match [kickoff 8am Sunday NZ time], but did confirm fullback Ali Riley would continue to captain the side, as she has done since 2017.

Klimková had left her options open ahead of her first meeting with her players following her appointment at the start of September, but said the 137-cap veteran remained the best choice to wear the armband.

ANDRE RINGUETTE/Photosport Jitka Klimková has been busy preparing for her first matches in charge of the Football Ferns, against Canada.

“At this moment we've picked the one who we think is the best captain in this team, who has the most experience, who has a really nice way to interact with the players, who is a great role model on the field and off the field, and I think Ali Riley is the one who will lead this team in the right direction.”

Riley has been the Ferns’ captain since 2017, when she took over from fellow defender Abby Erceg, who briefly retired from international football as part of a push for better support for the team from New Zealand Football.

She has been a constant presence in the side for more than a decade, mostly at left back or left wingback, and said it was an honour to have been backed by her new coach.

“For me, being named the captain before, it was a huge honour to have that trust, and for Jitka to come in and to continue to have trust in me and what I'm trying to do as a role model and as a player and as a team-mate and as someone who wants to grow the game and make a huge impact in all the communities I'm in off the field ... the greatest honour that I will ever have in my career is to be trusted to lead this team.”

The Ferns’ matches against Canada, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August, will be their first since they crashed out of that tournament with three losses in the group stage, albeit to the other three semifinalists, Australia, Sweden, and the United States.

They have lost 11 of their last 12 matches, with the other a penalty shootout win following a draw, and they have less than two years to get themselves right for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Their aims at that tournament will be to secure their first World Cup win – something that has eluded them in their five appearances so far – and to advance to the knockout stages for the first time.

But Klimková has been installed on a six-year contract through to the following World Cup in 2027 in a location still to be determined, so she has the backing to start thinking long-term, and as Riley outlined what it means to her to be the captain of this side, there was a sense that a transition is starting taking place

ANDRE RINGUETTE/Photosport Ali Riley will continue to captain the Football Ferns, as she has done since 2017.

“"I have this responsibility now, which I really embrace probably now more than ever, to inspire and to encourage ... the next Abby Ercegs and Ali Rileys and Ria Percivals and Rosie Whites.

“That's the future and now that we have Jitka who's been given this role for so long, I think it's really cool for us to start this journey together, and then we might not necessarily end it together, but I want to make as big an impact that I can so that this team is winning games at a home World Cup and beyond that.”

Klimková did reveal that she would be setting the Ferns up to play with a back four, but that was to be expected with Meikayla Moore the only specialist centre back named in the side. She opted to keep the identity of Moore’s defensive partner a surprise, but Katie Bowen, more commonly found in midfield for the Ferns, would be the leading contender.

With those based Australia and New Zealand unavailable due to Covid-19 border restrictions, Klimková named six uncapped players in her 22-strong squad, as well as another two who hadn’t been involved for a while, and there will be plenty of interest as to whether any of them get a run, in a pair of matches where hard-fought losses would be a sign of progress for the Ferns, never mind anything more.

“We will put together a starting XI, that is at the moment in the best shape and ready to compete as much as possible,” Klimková said of her plans.

“I am quite confident about the starters tomorrow, and it's great to see on the bench players that are ready to jump in and compete as well and be our game-changers or finishers and help us to have a good performance tomorrow and a good result.”

Football Ferns – October international window

Squad

Goalkeepers (3): Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders (5): CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Tahlia Herman-Watt, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley

Midfielders (7): Amelia Abbott, Hannah Blake, Daisy Cleverley, Olivia Chance, Aniela Jensen, Betsy Hassett, Ria Percival

Forwards (7): Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Maggie Jenkins, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Sam Tawharu, Rosie White

Fixtures (NZ time)

Sunday, October 24, 8am: v Canada; TD Place, Ottawa

Wednesday, October 27, 12.30pm: v Canada; Stade Saputo, Montreal