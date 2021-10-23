Lydia Ko climbs up leaderboard at BMW Ladies Championship in Korea

Lydia Ko has moved up to be among the leaders in Korea, going into the final day.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko had a moving day at the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, Korea, with an impressive third round of 67.

Ko started the day 30th on the leaderboard, helped by a good second round of 67, which brought her back into contention after shooting 73 on the opening day.

On day three of the LPGA tournament, Ko completed the first five holes in regulation, but then started her charge, with birdies on the sixth, seven and ninth holes.

On the back nine, the 24-year-old Ko picked up another birdie on the par-five 11th hole and did likewise on the par-three two holes later.

However, this was followed by her only bogey and she finished off the day with one more birdie.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko played her way out of the bunker on the first hole during the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship.

Ko ended the day tied for 12th on the leaderboard af 5-under-par. However, she is a long way behind the tournament front-runner Hee Jeong Lim, who is 18 under and holds a four-shot lead over the field.

Meanwhile, fellow New Zealander Amelia Garvey shot a second round of 71 in the second stage qualifying tournament for the LPGA Tour.

Her efforts, which included five birdies and four bogeys, moved the recently turned pro up to tied for 14th in Venice, Florida.

Garvey is seven shots off the leader Running Yin from China.

The Kiwi is aiming to finish among the top 45 players and ties after four rounds to advance to the final LPGA Q-Series tournament in Alabama starting at the end of November.