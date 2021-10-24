Lydia Ko shoots 64 in memorable finish to LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship

After an opening round of 73, Lydia Ko finished strongly in Busan to secure another solid payday.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko equalled the course record with a stunning final round of 64 at the LPGA International Busan course on Sunday.

Ko rattled in eight birdies including three straight to begin her final round, as she finished 17-under for the tournament at the US$2 million BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

That left her in a four-way tie for third, five strokes behind Korean pair Jin Young Ko and Hee Jeong Lim who went to a playoff at 22-under. Ko collected US$95,000 ($133,000).

Jin Young Ko won through to collect the first prize of US$300,000, having twice matched the course record in rounds two and four. It was her 11th career victory and 10th top-10 of the year, taking her season earnings to nearly US$2 million.

For Lydia Ko, it was her eighth top-10 finish of a consistent 2021. After firing a one-over 73 in the first round, the Kiwi No 1 went 18-under for the final 54 holes.

“My iron shots and shots into the greens were really solid. I started off well birdieing the first three holes and tried to feed off that momentum for the rest of the day,” said Ko.

“But (it) seems like there were a lot of low scores, so I feel like it's not as low as I did shoot. But to be able to finish on a high note after having a rough start on the first day, I'm proud of the way that I fought back the last three days.”

Lee Jin-man/AP Lydia Ko of New Zealand had her eighth top-10 finish of 2021 in Busan, South Korea.

She began the final round nine-under, nine shots behind overnight leader Hee Jeong Lim.

In a flash, Ko was 12-under after three holes, then collected her fourth birdie of the round with a two on the sixth hole.

On the par-five 11th, Ko went within centimetres of an albatross as her fairway approach slid past the hole, then couldn’t quite make the eagle putt.

She finished in style with birdie on the 18th to finish level on 17-under with Korean trio A Lim Lim, Da Yeon Lee and Na Rin An.