Sophie Devine smashes century in mammoth WBBL partnership for Perth Scorchers

Boom: Sophie Devine of the Perth Scorchers sends another one over the boundary against Sydney Thunder.

After a lean year with the bat by her stellar standards, White Ferns cricket captain Sophie Devine hit stride in devastating fashion in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Tasmania on Sunday.

Opening for Perth Scorchers, Devine sent the Sydney Thunder bowlers soaring all over University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston in a 58-ball century.

By the time she was dismissed, for 101 off 60 balls, Devine had hit six sixes and featured in a 173-run opening stand with Australian international Beth Mooney (65 off 54 balls). It saw Perth rack up a daunting total of 186-2 batting first, as they went on to complete an 81-run victory.

The opening stand entered the record books as the second-highest WBBL partnership, after the unbroken 199 between internationals Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars in 2019.

Mooney and Devine departed within three deliveries of each other, with Devine dismissed in the final over.

Devine was particularly harsh on the Thunder’s teenage legspinner Anika Learoyd, going 6, 4, 6, 4 off the final four deliveries of her second over.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Sophie Devine of the Perth Scorchers acknowledges her 100th run during the Women's Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder at University of Tasmania Stadium.

The Scorchers’ captain reached 50 off 32 balls then raced towards three figures.

Devine, the only current White Ferns international playing the WBBL amid trans-Tasman Covid-19 restrictions, began with modest innings of 18 and 19 but guided Perth to victory in their tournament opener with two sixes in the super over against Brisbane Heat.