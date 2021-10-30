Cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black feels on top of the world after best young rider win

Niamh Fisher-Black dons the blue jersey as the best young rider on the Women's WorldTour.

Niamh Fisher-Black did not set out to become the best young rider on the UCI Women’s WorldTour, at the start of the year.

But with only a narrow lead at the top of the overall rankings heading into the final race of 2021, Fisher-Black was so desperate to secure the blue jersey she asked her SD Worx team if they would throw her in, to give her the best chance of holding off French rider Évita Muzic, who trailed her by only two points.

Fisher-Black’s request was denied. She had been feeling the effects of a long season – her first full season as a professional after the Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted the 2020 calendar – and SD Worx thought it would be better for the 21-year-old’s wellbeing if she put her feet up and took a break.

But as it turned out, Muzic, the only rider who had any chance of catching Fisher-Black on the best young rider rankings, did not race Ronde van Drenthe either, handing the rising star from Nelson the overall win.

Although it was never a goal she set out to reach, Fisher-Black, who topped the rankings with 34 points, said it was a nice way to cap off her second year as a pro, by securing the blue jersey for 2021.

“I think once I started wearing the jersey at a few of the races towards the end of my season, and I was leading by a good amount, I started thinking ‘oh yeah it would be kind of nice’ because it’s been a really good year, and it’s a nice way to sum up the year, and to say I’m the best young rider, so I was keeping my fingers crossed,” Fisher-Black said.

Niamh Fisher-Black wins best young rider after stellar season on the Women's WorldTour.

“The coolest thing is you can look back at who has won the blue jersey in the past few years and who they have become now, so I’m excited to see what I can do in the coming years if I’m getting this now.”

Fisher-Black has taken huge strides in her first season with SD Worx, who also finished the year as the No. 1 ranked team on the Women’s WorldTour after claiming 33 wins, after transferring from Equipe Paule Ka.

Her best results included an impressive ninth-place finish at the prestigious Giro d’Italia and a 12th placing at Vuelta a Burgos after she led the general classification standings heading into the final stage.

Both of those races were won by Fisher-Black’s superstar SD Worx team-mate Anna van der Breggen.

“I can be really proud of the year and my team can be really proud of the year, but when you’re in the middle and you go from race to race you don’t really take the time to reflect, you just want more,” she said.

“But now the races have ended, and I’ve had a bit of a break off the bike and a bit of time to reset physically and mentally, it’s really nice to think I can be really proud of the year and the team that I’m on I think is the strongest women’s team, and we can definitely say that after the year we’ve had.

LUC CLAESSEN/Getty Images Niamh Fisher-Black went up another gear in her second season on the Women’s WorldTour.

“At the Tour of Burgos I had all three jerseys at one stage, and to go up on the podium three times and put your hands in the air when you’re not so used to being on the podium was pretty cool.”

As one of the youngest riders on the roster, Fisher-Black did not get many chances to ride for an overall result and was instead used to get in breakaways and to help her more senior team-mates get the wins.

But with two-time world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist van der Breggen retiring from racing and moving into a director role with SD Worx next year, she is hoping to have greater opportunities.

There will also be a women’s Tour de France to look forward to.

“I’m a developing rider and next year will be another year to see how far I can go, but the opportunities will be there for me in this team.”

For now though Fisher-Black was looking forward to a summer back in Nelson after she “struck lucky in the lottery” and secured a spot in MIQ.