Courtney Duncan plans more years of world domination flying the Kiwi flag but can't return to New Zealand

Courtney Duncan has been proudly flying the New Zealand flag overseas but can't return home.

Almost a week on from winning her third consecutive FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX), the 25-year-old is still coming to terms with what she has been able to achieve, but at some point in the next two months, the switch will flick towards 2022.

Duncan isn't content with being on top of the world now, she wants to stay there for many years to come.

How many years her career will span is something Duncan hasn’t thought about but as long as she's there, she is desperate to be winning races.

“I don't put too much thought into the long term, I'm actually pretty present and focusing on the daily and then bring the next year into it type of thing.

“I just want to keep winning and stand on that top step,” Duncan said.

"It is a crazy feeling to have three in a row, three consecutive world titles, I probably didn't dream of that.

"It's taken a bit and I still think it probably hasn't sunk in yet, things are still pretty hyped and busy here," Duncan told Stuff from Italy this week.

But there are a couple of uncertainties that need to be addressed.

Duncan, who sealed the 2021 world championship with a race to spare in Pietramurata, is off-contract with her British based Kawasaki team Bike It Dixon Racing Team (DRT) and as it stands right now, there are no guarantees she will be chasing the same dream with the same team in 2022.

"I'm not sure,” Duncan told Stuff about the likelihood of re-signing. We've got work that needs to be done there.”

Since joining forces in 2019, DRT and Duncan have now won three straight world championships in a run both parties thought possible but never expected.

There were mental doubts after three years of heartbreak but being so close, but Duncan always believed her world title would come if she worked hard enough.

"I think when I have that time to myself is probably when I'll reflect and realise this is pretty special.”

Duncan’s other variability – that she can now focus on as her season has been won and done – is getting home to New Zealand.

Duncan does not have an MIQ slot but hopes the changes the government has made to the process this week may help her get home.

With the WMX calendar tipped to revert to its pre-Covid-19 schedule, Duncan’s season will likely start around the end of February so if she cannot get home by the start of January it may not happen.

Worst case scenario, Duncan, who has been away from home for more than four months so far, believes there will be an extension to her work visa to allow her to remain in England.

A major misconception around athletes wanting to get back to New Zealand is that it's only for Christmas and to enjoy summer, Duncan said.

But getting back to wind down and take a mental break in the comfort of home and loved ones from the grind of professional sport is critical to performance as she aims up for another world championship in 2022, she said.

"People probably don't think it's that important but really it's probably one of the most important things for athletes to perform at the elite level," Duncan said.

She hasn't really faced up to the fact she might not get home because she has had a job to do but the harsh reality of that will likely sink in over the coming days.

"I want to come home ... just want to come home.

"Or at least just know when I can come home ... having the thought of not knowing is just really frustrating.

"But it's the same for everyone, we're all in the same boat.”

The dilemma is made much more palatable by her success but when the celebrations do start to wind down, her focus will move forward to the next goal, a fourth consecutive title in 2022.

And her success has been celebrated far wider than a kid from Palmerston, just north of Dunedin, could have ever imagined – with Duncan admitting the support, especially from back in New Zealand, has been overwhelming.

"So I apologise if someone is reading this and hasn't had a reply.”

It’s hard to separate the different emotions of world championships but Duncan admits “2021 feels really good”.

“It's hard to beat the feeling of the first just because the first three years were full of injures and that stuff but then you kind of get the monkey off the back, so that was really cool.

"That 2019 year felt like it came really easy whereas these last two have come with their own challenges, especially with Covid.

“They definitely feel more hard-earned.”

Duncan might be the face of another world title but says her success is a reflection of her team and her inner circle back home who have helped her throughout her career.

"Without them, it doesn't happen.

"When you do something like this it's really rewarding for everyone involved.”

Duncan reiterated her team makes all the same sacrifices she does and are also on the road, away from their families.

"When you see the celebrations and what it means to them and the smiles on their faces it's definitely very special because they put their heart and soul into it too.

"My mechanic is pretty much working seven days a week just to give me the best opportunity on the weekends, he does a lot of work behind the scenes, but I get most of the recognition.

"It's cool to reward people with championships ... it's the best way to reward them.”