Perseverance pays off in a breakthrough year for Erin Routliffe on WTA tour

Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe reached the final of the WTA tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic in September.

Two years ago Erin Routliffe came close to hanging up her racquet as she struggled to make much headway on the women’s tennis tour.

But she’ll go into her final tournament of the year this week ranked 55 in the world and looking to crack the top 50 in women’s doubles.

At that time the Auckland born, Canadian raised Routliffe was ranked 862 in the world in singles and 149 in doubles and when you’re down there, it’s tough to make ends meet.

But while the 26-year-old Routliffe came close to quitting, she felt there was still unfinished business for her in the sport.

“At the end of 2019 I didn’t play for six months, so I would say that was pretty close!” Routliffe said of retiring.

“But I knew I had more to give the sport and I knew there was more that I wanted to do with my career and not go out like that.

Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images Erin Routliffe was able to lift trophies on the WTA tour this year.

“I’m really happy that I persevered and had some good results. The last month has actually been a bit of a grind, but that’s how tennis is, you have a really good month, then you have a month where it’s more of a grind.

“But I think I’ve learned you can’t stay too high or too low, you’ve got to stay calm throughout.”

During the 2021 season Routliffe won her first WTA title, in Palermo, Italy and also made finals in Luxembourg and Ostrava, Czech Republic.

“I’m proud of myself and it’s been a very good year,” Routliffe said.

“My goal at the start of the year was to get into the top 100 and obviously I’ve surpassed that.

“So it’s going to be nice to make my schedule earlier and know what I’m going to get into.”

At the WTA level doubles matches are so often decided by super tiebreaks. In 2021 Routliffe won 13 and lost nine of these. In 2020, she was 2 and 5 and in 2019 went 4 and 10.

So how much of her recent success is down to the mental side of the game?

“A lot of it is mental, but tennis itself is 90 per cent a mental sport,” she said.

“So you have to be on it all the time and not get too down on yourself. Control the things you can control and the results will come.

“But in saying that, I have been working hard on specific things in my game and being more disciplined with the work routine, gym time and that kind of stuff and that’s definitely made a difference, because I feel like if I’ve prepared the right way, I feel more confident when it gets down to that point at 8-8 in the tiebreaker.”

Linz will be Routliffe’s 25th tournament of the year and she feels she’s due a break after it.

“I’m done for the year,” she said.

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks completely off. I won’t be going to the gym or stepping on a tennis court for at least two weeks and then I’ll have to figure out where I’ll do my preseason, seeing as I can’t come to New Zealand.”

Routliffe will play at the Australian Open in January, although she doesn’t have a partner sorted yet.

Players will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to come to Melbourne, according to the Victorian state government, but that won’t be an issue for Routliffe.

“I’m fully vaccinated and have been since April,” she said.

“I got it as soon as I could. I think that anyone who’s able to get the vaccine, should.

Unless you have a very good medical reason for not getting it, then I don’t see why you shouldn’t.

“It’s looking like they’re not letting unvaccinated players go to Australia and I think your life should be quite difficult if you’re not vaccinated, because this pandemic is way bigger than the tennis tour and us playing tennis.

“To me it’s a no brainer, just get vaccinated and your life will be way easier.”