Katey Martin leads the way as Otago Sparks make it two from two against Central Hinds

Katey Martin carried her bat in both matches against the Central Hinds this weekend.

An impregnable weekend at the crease by Katey Martin ensured Otago made a flying start to their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaign in Nelson.

Martin was unbeaten in both matches against Central Districts as the Sparks followed up Saturday's drought-breaking victory with another 82-run win at Saxton Oval on Sunday.

While the White Ferns wicketkeeper-batter didn't reach the same heights as her unbeaten 111 in the first game, she played a crucial role in reaching a total of 265 as Otago lost wickets at regular intervals in the second half of the innings.

Martin was left stranded on 49 not out off 51 deliveries when the Sparks were dismissed in the 50th over after Polly Inglis (68) and Caitlin Blakely (34) laid a solid platform with 115 for the third wicket.

Saturday's win ended a 32-month, 21-game losing streak for Otago in the women’s domestic one-day cricket competition.

And they were never really in danger of falling back into old habits in game two as Central were bowled out for 183 in the 45th over.

Emma Black (3-23) and Eden Carson (3-31) led the way with the ball, the latter taking the key wicket of Gemma Sims (36) which triggered a collapse of 6-54 for the Hinds.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Otago Sparks 265 all out in 49.2 overs (Polly Inglis 68, Katey Martin 49no, Caitlin Blakely 34; Jess Watkin 4-33, Melissa Hansen 3-29) beat Central Hinds 183 all out in 44.4 overs (Cate Pedersen 39, Gemma Sims 36, Mikaela Greig 33no; Emma Black 3-23, Eden Carson 3-31) by 82 runs.