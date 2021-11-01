Milestone match ends with heaviest defeat in history as Black Ferns lose 100th test against England

The Black Ferns were hammered 43-12 by England on their return to test rugby.

A milestone match that finished with their heaviest defeat in history will not be remembered fondly once the Black Ferns are on the plane home from their northern tour.

As the countdown to next year’s delayed Rugby World Cup at home ticks away, the bruised Black Ferns were, finally, back in test rugby against the world’s best, No 1 ranked England, after the Covid-19 pandemic wrecked their schedule.

But their tour opener – their 100th test – ended with a comprehensive 43-12 loss to England in Exeter on Monday (NZ time) for their biggest defeat in tests since their first at the inaugural women’s World Cup in 1991.

Harry Trump/Getty Images Stacey Fluhler and Les Elder reflecting on the Black Ferns' heaviest defeat against England.

An absence of internationals matches since August 2019 has left the Black Ferns lagging behind the elite in Europe, such as England and France, who have played regularly against one another despite Covid-19's impact.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns hammered by England in record defeat on long-awaited return to test rugby

* Black Ferns name nine debutants, welcome back Stacey Fluhler for test against England



That was evident as England clinically powered to the finish line with four tries in the final 25 minutes, leaving the world champion Kiwis in the dust in windy conditions at Sandy Park.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore has to get a response from his team for the second test against England in Northampton next Monday (NZ time) after being outplayed and outmuscled at the breakdown by the Six Nations champions.

Their previous heaviest defeat was also against England but only by 14 points in a 21-7 loss in Esher in 2011.

“We couldn't get any platform to work from and our lineout performed really poorly,” Moore said.

Harry Trump/Getty Images Renee Wickliffe, left, and Eloise Blackwell, right, waving to the crowd after their defeat in Exeter.

“England capitalised and had a really good continuity in their game.

“England did a really good job and put us under a lot of pressure. We didn't react and regroup the way we should have.”

The Black Ferns were on the back foot for most of the first half and making more tackles after struggling to gain possession.

Several lineouts from Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate went astray, including three consecutive New Zealand throws that went England’s way, and the hosts unleashed their talented back three – Ellie Kildunne, Lydia Thompson and Abby Dow – in space down the flanks.

Moore named nine test debutants in his 23 after only having domestic matches against a New Zealand Barbarians team last year to consider selections, as well as this year’s disrupted Farah Palmer Cup because of Covid-19.

“A number of the debutants really stood up today. A lot of them have been in our set-up for a long time and had nearly two-and-a-half years without playing a test match,” Moore said.

Harry Trump/Getty Images Holly Aitchison scored on her test debut for England.

“You don't teach experience. You have to acquire that by playing. We certainly needed these fixtures and they'll benefit from that.”

The Black Ferns were still in the contest after Alana Bremner's try on test debut via a fortunate deflection from Chelsea Alley’s attempted grubber kick, with England’s lead only 17-7.

However, the loose forward's yellow card in the 51st minute opened the door for England to take advantage after applying immense pressure to counter New Zealand’s positive response after half-time.

“We wanted to get in behind them and stop getting outmuscled at the breakdown,” Moore said.

“We made some good inroads up into the 22, getting good clean outs, but all credit to England.

“We watched them closely through the Six Nations. They’ve improved significantly.”

Harry Trump/Getty Images Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga running at England’s defence.

England last beat the Black Ferns 29-21 in Rotorua in 2017 but lost a thrilling World Cup final, 41-32, against the Kiwis in Belfast later that year.

The Black Ferns defeated England 28-13 in their previous meeting in San Diego in 2019 but were no match for an impressive English team on their long-awaited comeback to test rugby.

New Zealand could be boosted next weekend by the addition of sevens stars Portia Woodman and Kelly Brazier. Both are expected to be fit for the second test.

England 43 (Abbie Ward 2, Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison tries; Harrison 4 con) Black Ferns 12 (Alana Bremner, Stacey Fluhler tries; Kendra Cocksedge con). HT: 17-0