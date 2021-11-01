Chiefs sign sevens star Ruby Tui for Super Rugby Aupiki

Black Ferns seven star Ruby Tui lit up the Tokyo Olympics with her play, personality and post-match interviews.

Outstanding New Zealand sevens player Ruby Tui is taking her talents back to the 15s arena, signing with the Chiefs for the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

The move will see her link again with Alun Bunting, the long-time New Zealand women’s sevens coach who is now in charge of the Chiefs.

Tui won sevens gold at this year’s Tokyo Olympics after claiming silver at the 2016 Rio Games. She won the 2018 sevens World Cup with New Zealand in San Francisco, and was named world sevens player of the year in 2019.

“Culture is huge for me, so the main attraction to the Chiefs Rugby Club was definitely their culture,” Tui said in confirming her signing on Monday.

“I think the club has a huge amount of mana. I’ve played a lot of footy around the country, been involved in a lot of teams, even internationally but to me the Chiefs hold something really special. They don’t just talk it, they walk it.”

Tui said she was eager to take the field for the Chiefs Women’s team after watching the historic encounter between the Blues and the Chiefs female sides earlier this year at Eden Park.

“Watching that game earlier in the year and understanding how important culture is, especially with Allan Bunting at the helm, there’s just no way I could look past the Chiefs. They’re the whole package and the words ‘mana’ and ‘culture’ are super important to me and my rugby. To me the off-field is just important as the on-field and I think the Chiefs are probably leading that women’s space at the moment, so I’m so excited.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Ruby Tui unloads during the sevens semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tui said she was excited about the opportunity to learn and develop her fifteens game.

“Having Bunting and Les Elder (the Black Ferns captain) around, I’m just here to learn. I first started women’s rugby in 2010 at Canterbury Uni and it was 15s that I started in,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve had to push pause on that for a long time now, but I’m ready to learn and give everything. I’m ready to soak it all up, and I believe the Chiefs team is the best place to do that.”

The 29-year-old Tui has become a fan favourite off the field as much as on it in recent times.

She made Olympic headlines for a witty post-match interview with the BBC and a selfie video watching Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg praise the Black Ferns sevens haka also hit the right note.

Bunting felt Tui would be hugely influential for his squad and Chiefs CEO Michael Collins agreed.

“Ruby is an exceptional athlete and has been an integral part of the Black Ferns Sevens squad. Her powerful running ability, commitment on defence and love for the game is outstanding. Off the field her sharp and witty personality is contagious, and we are excited for what that will bring,” Collins said.