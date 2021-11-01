Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini signs for Hurricanes

An Olympic gold medal has capped an outstanding sevens career for Black Ferns star Sarah Hirini who is now going to play the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini is keeping her 15s ambitions close to home, signing with the Hurricanes for Super Rugby Aupiki.

“It’s a huge honour to play for the region I grew up in and the club I’ve supported for a very long time. I'm from Manawatu, born and bred down there, went to Feilding High School, and although I have recently moved away from the region, I still represent them and play for them,” Hirini, who now lives in Mt Maunganui, said as she became the first confirmed signing for the Hurricanes in the new cchampionship to be played next year.

“I'm just super excited for Super Rugby Aupiki to be going ahead. A lot of people have put in a lot of work to make sure that this competition goes ahead next year. It's been a long time coming, and I just know that this is a great step forward, creating so much exposure for the women's game.

WORLD RUGBY Black Fern and NZ women's sevens player is now a World Rugby Hall of Famer.

“Also, next year being so exciting with the World Cup in New Zealand it’s just going to keep flying that momentum behind the game.”

READ MORE:

* Eddie Jones defends coaching style after report of rift with ex-All Black coach John Mitchell

* Chiefs sign sevens star Ruby Tui for Super Rugby Aupiki

* The Kiwi who called out Michael Cheika

* Black Ferns women's sevens team wins prestigious Olympic award



Hirini has built an impressive list of accolades during her stellar career with massive respect for her in the New Zealand and international game.

She captained the Black Ferns Sevens team to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was a sevens world champion in 2013 and 2018, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and a six-time world series winner.

In 2019 she became the first women’s player to bring up 200 matches on the world series.

Outside of Sevens, Hirini was a member of the 2017 Black Ferns that won the Women’s World Cup, she was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019 and became the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year trophy.