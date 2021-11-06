Grace Jale motivated to revive promising football career with Wellington Phoenix

Grace Jale will be a key player for the Wellington Phoenix in their first season in the A-League Women.

Grace Jale is determined to get herself back on the Football Ferns radar ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup after signing with the Wellington Phoenix.

The 22-year-old midfielder is the only member of the Phoenix A-League Women squad to have represented New Zealand at senior level, having played four games at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in 2018.

Jale received her first Football Ferns call-up for a tour to Brazil when she was a Year 11 student at Mt Albert Grammar School and celebrated her debut with a goal in a heavy 11-0 win against Tonga three years later.

But the former age-group star from Auckland has been out of the national team picture after helping New Zealand qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and is motivated to get back in the frame for the next one.

“Having the World Cup in 2023 here in New Zealand and Australia is huge. Absolutely huge,” she said.

“It’s going to be an awesome opportunity to play in front of friends and family, and I think it’s definitely the long-term goal.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence will take charge of the Wellington Phoenix team in their first season in the A-League Women.

Jale said the opportunity to play for the Phoenix in the A-League Women came at the perfect time.

She felt ready to give football another serious go after cutting short her time at Wake Forest University after one year in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic and suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.

This will be Jale’s second shot at pro football, after going on trial with a club in the Czech Republic at the conclusion of the Under-20 World Cup in 2018 before deciding to go down the US college route instead.

“I did come back and end up having to have ankle surgery, but that was a good break over the Covid craziness period, and it definitely feels like fate,” she said.

“When this came up I thought it was a no-brainer. It’s a great way to put my foot back in the door.”

“I can’t picture myself doing anything else just yet.

“I’m young, even though it feels like I’m 90 with my ankles, but having that time out I had time to think like, ‘do I want to get back into this? Is it worth it?’ And I think it definitely is. I can’t live without it.”

As the only member to have played for the Football Ferns, coach Gemma Lewis said Jale would be a key player for the Phoenix, and she planned to give her a platform to showcase her talent to the New Zealand selectors.

“This is her stepping stone to get into the Ferns and to show [Football Ferns coach] Jitka [Klimková] what she can do,” Lewis said.

“If she is a star player within our team and shows she can compete within the league then I think that’s going to make people take notice.

“The opportunities haven't quite lined up for her in the past. She gets her foot in the door and then something happens, whether that’s injury or something else. But now she can really attack this season and show what she can do.”