White Ferns star Amelia Kerr credits psychologist for mental health improvement

Amelia Kerr returned to domestic cricket this weekend after missing the White Ferns’ tour to England to focus on her mental health.

Weekly meetings with a psychologist over the last year have helped White Ferns star Amelia Kerr make progress with her mental health.

The talented allrounder returned to domestic cricket on Saturday for the Wellington Blaze in their opening game of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition against Canterbury in Rangiora.

Kerr was a notable omission from the White Ferns’ tour to England in September, joining a growing group of New Zealand athletes to take time out of sport to prioritise their mental wellbeing. She also decided to sit out the Australian Big Bash T20 women's competition for the Brisbane Heat, which began in October.

It has been a much-needed break for the 21-year-old, who has struggled with her mental health since August last year.

Kerr, who became the youngest White Fern when she debuted at 16 in 2016, said it had been tough to remain in New Zealand and not travel away with the side for the first time since being selected.

Dealing with travel bubbles in England and completing two weeks of managed isolation upon return would have been a challenge, she said.

Watching older sister Jess, a pace bowler, and her White Ferns’ team-mates from back in New Zealand wasn’t easy, but the right decision for Kerr.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Amelia Kerr celebrates a wicket for the White Ferns against England in February.

“I would have been completely fine to play the games. It was more the time away and being in your thoughts. I had a few things I needed to work on and I was no way in a place where I was able to be away playing cricket,” she said.

“That would have been the hardest part, especially the MIQ, the two weeks back home. With mental health it's not the best place to be in. At that time, it wasn't for me. You have so much time to think.”

Kerr credits working with a psychologist weekly over the last year, who she preferred not to name, as a critical step. The support from New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association, White Ferns, and Wellington Cricket had also been a huge help.

She was initially apprehensive about visiting a health professional and opening up, but wished she had done it sooner.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Amelia Kerr, right, and Amy Satterthwaite will be pivotal to the White Ferns’ hopes at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

“It has been a saviour for me. I think it's a very scary thing going to see someone professionally about your mental health. You're going to talk to a stranger about things that are uncomfortable to talk about. For me, it's been the best thing possible to help me to where I am.”

Representing her country while still a student at Wellington’s Tawa College and tipped for greatness from a young age, Kerr has regularly dealt with the weight of expectation.

Mental health challenges weren’t new for Kerr, who said there had been several triggers through personal events since she was at high school.

“From people passing away, I hadn't really dealt with any of that and I've always been quite an empathetic person.

“I have mental health on both sides of my family, so it could somewhat genetic, then through some experiences I've faced, it all kind of built up.”

The Kerr sisters, Jess, left, and Amelia, pictured during the national anthem for the White Ferns.

Negative comments on social media, the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the difficulties of bubble life and MIQ for sports athletes were also tricky for professional athletes.

The legspinner had been training strongly in the winter before breaking the ring finger on her right spinning hand in May while doing a catching drill. She was unable to bowl for three months, but has fully recovered and is ready for a big summer of cricket, culminating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil, beginning in March.

“I had to stop training [after the broken finger], then I lost the place where my mind was so clear and where I was safe. Then I was constantly in these thoughts and kept going back to these experiences from the past that had happened.”

Through the help of her psychologist, Kerr felt in the best place she had been over the last year. Putting her thoughts into writing was one of her favourite ways to get through a rough patch, as well as reading.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Amelia Kerr has enjoyed a stellar start to her international career since debuting for New Zealand as a 16-year-old.

Kerr wanted others to know asking for help was never a weakness, but rather a strength.

“I found it pretty scary when I first started going there. What am I going to talk about [with the psychologist]?, but they're professionals and it's their job.

“Sometimes I still get nervous going even though I've got a great relationship with my psychologist. I think that's their job and they're trained to help you and just now with the world too. I think everybody suffers from mental health to a different level and it's so important to talk about.”

Last month, Kerr delivered an early statement for the summer, returning from her broken finger, blasting an unbeaten 102 from 90 balls in a Blaze intra-squad game.

She was targeting a dominant season with bat and ball for Wellington and New Zealand with the Women’s Cricket World Cup looming large in the rear vision mirror.

The White Ferns play Australia on March 13 during the World Cup at Kerr’s Basin Reserve home in Wellington, which would be some occasion for the Kerr family. The pinnacle tournament had long been circled on Kerr’s calendar.

“To see how much the women's game has grown and I think having a home World Cup is only going to help the game grow in New Zealand even more, so I can't wait to challenge ourselves and go against the best in the world and put on a show and express our skills. It's a dream to be able to play a World Cup at home.”

As for her mental health, Kerr said it was all about small steps and taking one day at a time. Opening up to people, being brave, and not bottling up emotions had all been invaluable.

“I've definitely improved a lot and I'm getting better each day, so I'm glad I took that break and really took the time to work on everything and that I was willing to get the help. With that has become where I am now.

“I still every now and then have my moments, but I know that's okay and I know everyone feels things. I'm definitely doing better and I'm glad I took that time to put my mental health first and actually invest in getting better.”

