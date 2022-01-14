Super Smash: Central Hinds hold their nerve to edge Northern Brave

The Hinds got home against the Brave in the T20 Super Smash with two balls to spare.

The Central Hinds have prevailed over the Northern Brave in a tight, low-scoring Twenty20 Super Smash affair.

Chasing 112 to win at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Hinds got home with two balls to spare, thanks largely to Hannah Rowe, who was unbeaten on 27 off 25.

The win moves them four points clear of the Brave at the bottom of the ladder, but means nothing as far as the race for the top three is concerned, as they had already been eliminated.

Bruce Lim/Photosport The Hinds celebrate a wicket during their win over the Brave.

Katie Gurrey carried her bat for the Brave after her captain Brooke Halliday won the toss and elected to bat, finishing with 58 from 50 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six.

The problem was the rest of the Brave batters managed just 53 runs from the 70 balls they faced, and none of them reached double figures.

White Ferns seamer Rosemary Mair led the way with the ball for the Hinds, taking 3-22 from her four overs, while fellow international Rowe was economical in the extreme, conceding just 13 runs from her four.

Claudia Green, who went on tour with the White Ferns to England last September, also had a strong outing, taking 1-16, as did Monique Rees, who only bowled three overs.

The Hinds were always going to be favoured to chase down 112 to win, but gave the Brave a sniff by slumping to 61-5, one ball into the 11th over.

Off-spinner Nensi Patel picked up the big wicket of Jess Watkin, stumped for 16 off 10 – an innings that had given the Hinds some good momentum – and also removed opener Emily Cunningham for 28 off 29.

But while she took 2-20 from her four overs, and left-arm spinner Lauren Heap took 2-23 from hers, there simply weren’t enough runs on the board for the Brave to work with.

Rowe and Mikayla Greig looked to be keeping the required run rate in check and with five overs to go, they needed 26 off 30.

Brave wicketkeeper Holly Topp claimed a second stumping off the bowling of off-spinner Charlotte Sarsfield in the 18th over for 17 off 30, with 15 needed off 14.

New batter Georgia Atkinson made a valuable contribution in the penultimate over, bowled by Halliday, when she stepped inside a ball and lapped it to fine leg for four, but three dot balls left the Hinds needing eight off six in the final one, bowled by Sarsfield.

Rowe began the over on strike, but took a single, setting Atkinson up to reverse-sweep for four and put her side within touching distance of the win.

Fittingly it was Rowe that got them there, hitting a four two balls later to give the Hinds a four-wicket win.

Twenty20 Super Smash – women

At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: Northern Brave 111-8 (Katie Gurrey 58no off 50; Rosemary Mair 3-22) lost to Central Hinds 113-6 in 19.4 overs (Emily Cunningham 28 off 29; Hannah Rowe 27n off 25; Nensi Patel 2-20, Lauren Heap 2-20) by four wickets

Batting MVP: Katie Gurrey (Brave)

Bowling MVP: Rosemay Mair (Hinds)