Otago Sparks crush Auckland Hearts to secure Super Smash finals berth

The Otago Sparks have sealed a spot in the Super Smash finals after a crushing 10-wicket win over the Auckland Hearts at Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday.

Katey Martin got the better of Katie Perkins in the battle of the milestone-makers, with each of the White Ferns internationals bringing up a 100-game T20 mark for their provinces, while Sparks batter Polly Inglis showed all her potential in an eye-catching unbeaten half century.

While Martin did let Perkins (23 off 34) off with a missed stumping early on, it hardly proved crucial, as, after winning the toss, the hosts just could not get going, and ended up posting just 106-6.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Otago Sparks wrapped up a Super Smash finals berth with victory over the Auckland Hearts on Saturday.

With just five runs on the board after 2.5 overs, the writing was on the wall, and while opener Lauren Down did manage to get things moving, her 49 off 40 (five fours) wasn’t enough to get the hosts through to something competitive.

Hayley Jensen struck with the last two balls of the 10th over, and ended with the pick of the figures (3-21 off 4), but no bowler was taken to, with the Hearts managing just seven fours in their whole innings, as Sparks captain Suzie Bates claimed three catches.

The visitors were also quiet to start their innings, but soon kicked into gear when Inglis (61 not out off 58) hit back-to-back fours off Arlene Kelly’s second over, and eased to 31-0 at the end of the powerplay.

In what proved two big moments, Inglis was dropped first ball of the seventh over, by Jesse Prasad at point, off Molly Penfold, then last ball of the ninth over should have been run out after a bad call from Bates, only for bowler Amie Hucker to not be able to collect the throw.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Polly Inglis hit an eye-catching unbeaten half century in the Sparks’ crushing win at Eden Park Outer Oval.

The 25-year-old right-hander went on to make the Hearts pay, bringing up her second domestic T20 half century off 46 balls, in an innings where she showed her penchant for dinks and scoops, but also a power game, in doing the rare and outshining star skipper Bates (40no off 40) at the other end, as the visitors surged home with 3.5 overs to spare.

The Sparks now can’t finish any lower than second, and unless the top-ranked Wellington Blaze suffer three heavy defeats to end the regular season, the southerners will host the 2 v 3 elimination final on January 27.

The Hearts remain in third spot, in a shootout with the Canterbury Magicians for the third berth, with each side having three games to play.

Twenty20 Super Smash

Auckland Hearts 106-6 (Lauren Down 49 off 40; Hayley Jensen 3-21 off 4) lost to Otago Sparks 107-0 (Polly Inglis 61no off 58, Suzie Bates 40no off 40) by 10 wickets.

Batting MVP: Polly Inglis (Sparks)

Bowling MVP: Hayley Jensen (Sparks)