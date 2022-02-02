What the White Ferns’ World Cup squad could look like when it’s named this week

Batter Brooke Halliday is one of three new players to earn a contract with the White Ferns for the first time. (First published May 2021)

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff sports reporter.

ANALYSIS: Fifteen cricketers will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this week, when they’re named in the New Zealand squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The announcement is set to take place at Hagley Oval, the venue for the final, on Thursday morning.

To be back there on April 3, the White Ferns will need to pull off an upset or two, once their campaign gets under way against the West Indies on March 4 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Chris Symes/Photosport Sophie Devine will captain the White Ferns at the World Cup.

READ MORE:

* White Ferns burning questions: How will they fare at their home World Cup?

* England tour shows huge strides still needed for White Ferns ahead of World Cup

* White Ferns: Amelia Kerr withdraws from England tour to focus on mental health

* From ashes, the record-smashing White Ferns rise



Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, they’ve played exclusively against Australia, who have lost just twice since the end of the last World Cup in 2017, and England, who won that tournament on home soil.

They’ve won just two of those 14 ODIs – both of them against England – but will have five against India – who they last played on home soil in 2019, losing 2-1 – before the World Cup starts to finalise their approach.

Will the squad named this week look much different to the one that toured England last September and lost an ODI series 4-1, but looked more competitive than that scoreline suggests?

Despite the team’s results, drastic changes appear unlikely at this juncture. The White Ferns are expected to largely stick with the players they’ve backed and given experience to at international level. Whether that’s the right call or not will be seen in March and April.

In trying to settle on 15 names, there appear to be four big questions: Will there be a bowling bolter? Who will open the batting alongside Suzie Bates? What will the batting depth look like? And will that depth include a specialist backup wicketkeeper?

Sophie Devine will be there as captain and Amy Satterthwaite as vice-captain. Joining them in batting in the top order will be Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr. Seamer Lea Tahuhu and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek will join Devine and Kerr in leading the bowling attack. The wicketkeeping gloves are set to be worn by Katey Martin.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Leigh Kasperek has been a consistent performer with her off-spin for the White Ferns in recent years.

In predicting who will fill the other eight spots, it’s easiest to start with the rest of the seam attack.

After Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Hannah Rowe were the most prominent out-and-out seamers used last year. Rowe was more of a wicket-taker than Kerr, who nevertheless impressed with her accuracy and low economy rate. The duo will be the frontrunners to round out the bowling attack come the World Cup.

Rosemary Mair missed the tour of England with a shin injury, but has since returned to action in domestic cricket this summer and should find a place in the squad, if not the starting XI.

Molly Penfold was Mair’s replacement for the tour of England and ended up making her debut ahead of fellow seamer Claudia Green, who was selected in the initial squad. Penfold’s pace and bounce make her a top prospect and if there was to be a bolter named on Thursday, she would be the favourite, but this tournament might have come a tad too soon.

Graham Morris/Photosport Molly Penfold made an immediate impact on debut for the White Ferns against England.

Hayley Jensen played nine of the White Ferns’ 11 matches in 2021 – six of them as an opening batter, in the absence of Bates – and would provide cover for a range of scenarios.

Assuming those six seam contenders take up four spots, that leaves four spots for batters – and potentially a spinner.

Brooke Halliday began her international career by making 50 and 60 against England last summer. She hasn’t got there again since, but she has consistently made good starts and finished 2021 with more runs than all of her team-mates except Satterthwaite, which should be enough to secure her a place in the squad.

Lauren Down was Suzie Bates’ opening partner throughout the tour of England, while Maddy Green batted at three. Down was unable to kick on there after making her highest ODI score, 90, against Australia during the home summer, while Green played the most notable innings of her career in England, making 70 not out to guide the White Ferns to their only win of the ODI series.

With Amelia Kerr returning to the top order after skipping the England tour for mental health reasons, at least one of them will probably have to make way from the first-choice XI.

Could Frankie Mackay be in the mix as a top-order batter? When she returned to the fold last summer, she batted down the order, effectively playing as a specialist off-spinner. But when Sophie Devine missed the second Twenty20 against Australia, she was promoted to open and played a fantastic innings in a White Ferns win that might have given the selectors food for thought.

Mackay’s inclusion would give the team another spin option behind Amelia Kerr and Kasperek (and, in a part-time role, Satterthwaite). Teenage left-arm spinner Fran Jonas made her debut in 2021, and her ability to turn the ball away from right-handed batters holds plenty of appeal, but like her Auckland Hearts team-mate Penfold, she might have to wait.

Down, Green, and Mackay might all make it and be in the running to join Bates at the top of the order, but if it's decided a second specialist wicketkeeper is needed, one of them would potentially miss out.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Frankie Mackay is a good chance to be included in the White Ferns’ World Cup squad – but what role will she be asked to play?

Coach Bob Carter said before Christmas he was considering not including specialist wicketkeeping cover in the final 15 and having Green be the emergency backup option. Green’s Wellington Blaze team-mate Jess McFadyen would be the specialist option on offer, but the fact that she is yet to make her international debut could mean she is left in reserve to be called on only if needed.

All will be revealed on Thursday.

Potential White Ferns’ World Cup squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu