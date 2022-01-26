'Control what we can control': White Ferns ready for World Cup with few or no fans

Suzie Bates and the White Ferns are ready to play in front of small crowds at a home World Cup if Covid-19 restrictions force them to.

The White Ferns are now facing the very real prospect of a home World Cup with few or no fans cheering them on.

Restrictions on mass gatherings have returned now the Government has moved all of New Zealand to the red traffic light setting to combat the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

And there is every chance they will remain in place for the duration of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which begins on March 4 and runs until April 3 and the final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NZ GOVERNMENT Sports Minister Grant Robertson confirms the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup can "absolutely go ahead" in a red setting.

But as far as senior player Suzie Bates is concerned, they won’t let that deter them. They’re focused on the things they have a say in, and Covid-19 isn’t one of them.

“Like the rest of the country we knew it was potentially coming, so I guess it wasn't exactly a shock,” Bates said of the move to red, which limits gatherings to 100 fully-vaccinated people.

“As a group, just with Covid and everything, we have really talked about trying to control what we can control and just carry on as if everything's normal.

“No one really knows what it's gonna look like and what's going to happen.

“The World Cup organisers are prepared to function in red and that still means the possibility of crowds in pods [separate groups of up to 100 in different areas of a venue] and things like that, and we know all the games are going to be televised.

“As players, we've just gotta focus on what we can control and that's training and preparing until we get to that World Cup and also our series against India and just being flexible and adapting to whatever that looks like.

“We've played in front of no crowds before, so there's nothing new there. It's just trying not to get too caught up in the things we can't control.”

Bates said the White Ferns had had plenty of experience over the last two years “learning to deal with things differently”.

“Before Covid, perhaps we were really well-planned, we had everything mapped out for the next 12 months, but as an athlete, you've had to adapt and just sort of go with the flow, which has been a challenge for everyone.

“I think that's helped us in some ways, that things can be chucked at us, and we've learned over the last two years that we have to be adaptable.



“Obviously at my age with what's coming up with the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games, you have moments where you worry whether they will happen or not, but we have no say in any of that, so we just try and carry on and do the best with what we’ve got.”

Sports minister Grant Robertson has confirmed the World Cup can go ahead at the red traffic light setting, just not without the large crowds organisers would have been hoping for.

The White Ferns’ 15-strong squad for the one-day international tournament is set to be announced next Thursday, and they will complete their preparations with a five-match series against India that starts the following Friday in Napier, after a one-off Twenty20 on the Wednesday.

Before then, Bates will lead the Otago Sparks in the T20 Super Smash elimination final against the Auckland Hearts on Thursday, with a place in the grand final against the undefeated Wellington Blaze on Saturday up for grabs.

White Ferns camps have been slotted in during the domestic season, culminating in a final pre-tournament gathering in Nelson two weeks ago, and Bates said they had been invaluable in helping the team prepare.

“It's always hard to tell when you're in your own environment and just competing against each other, but we've had more preparation than we've ever had as a White Ferns group in the last 18 months, maybe even two years, in terms of camps.

“I think New Zealand Cricket recognised that the more we could train together and compete against each other the better off we would be.

“We couldn't have done any more preparation in my opinion, in terms of fitting all those camps in around domestic cricket, but the Indian series is really going to let us know where we're at as a group, so it's really important that we do well in that leading into the World Cup.”