'Won't leave a stone unturned': Cricket World Cup boss ready for step into the unknown

There are five weeks to go until the opening match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, between the White Ferns and the West Indies on March 4 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Around now is when the organisers would have been hoping to narrow down their to-do lists and starting to ramp up their promotion.

But with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 now spreading in the community and red traffic light settings in place for all of New Zealand, they’re instead heading into uncharted territory.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The White Ferns will open the Women’s Cricket World Cup against the West Indies on March 4. No-one knows what the Covid-19 situation in New Zealand will look like then, least of all tournament boss Andrea Nelson.

World Cup chief executive Andrea Nelson had a mantra as she spoke to media on Friday, that there were 35 days to go until the opening match and 66 days to go until the final, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

READ MORE:

* 'Control what we can control': White Ferns ready for World Cup with few or no fans

* Covid-19: Women's Cricket World Cup can go ahead in red setting, says Sports Minister

* Crowds, Covid-19, and contingency plans: Countdown on to Women's Cricket World Cup

* A cricketing world where babies are welcome shows how far the women's game has progressed



Those are two of 31 matches set to be played in the space of 31 days at six venues in six different cities – Eden Park in Auckland, Seddon Park in Hamilton, the Basin Reserve in Wellington, and the University of Otago Oval being the others.

Nelson and her team have been planning for a shift to the red traffic light setting and while the dream of large crowds will be gone as long as the country stays there, they are busy figuring out how they can accommodate separated pods of up to 100 people at matches.

NZ Cricket consolidated the rest of its summer schedule this week, cutting down on the number of different venues and the amount of travel to limit the potential exposure of those involved, but that isn’t on the cards for the World Cup.

Speaking at Eden Park, which is set to host two matches, between Australia and India on March 19, and New Zealand and England on March 20, Nelson said she was confident the tournament would go ahead in full, with Covid-19 cases among the players, staff, and officials involved looming as the biggest potential problem.

“We’ve got the great benefit of working with the ICC [International Cricket Council]. They’ve staged the World Test Championship, they’re currently doing the under-19s, they did the T20 World Cup, they’ve got global experts who know how to stage events and keep teams safe in the pandemic.

“This is a big opportunity for [the players], and they want to make the most of it, so we are very confident they’ll understand the importance of following the protocols. We’ll be announcing what protocols we'll have in place closer to the event, but we won't leave a stone unturned to keep it safe.”

Sports minister Grant Robertson was quick to reassure that the World Cup could go ahead at red last weekend and Nelson said the tournament continued to have the backing of the Government.

“It's very clear from the highest levels of government that this event, as the first of the three World Cups that's being hosted here over the next two years [the women’s Rugby World Cup and the Fifa Women’s World Cup being the others], it's something that the government wants to see succeed.

“We've had no challenges at all in dealing with government and getting the information we need to make the event a success.”

NZ GOVERNMENT Sports Minister Grant Robertson confirms the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup can "absolutely go ahead" in a red setting.

The World Cup marketing and ticketing teams have had to adjust this week – the latter having sold more than 60,000 tickets, including those provided to schools and other partners – and Nelson said she was impressed by how her staff had reacted to Sunday’s sudden change of setting.

“On Sunday ... I wondered how the team would be, but I came to the office on Monday morning and was genuinely blown away. The whole team was at their desk with their masks on 100 per cent focused on finding solutions.

“We've had to deal with challenges the whole way through on this event, and we've overcome them all so far, so I have no doubt we'll continue to do so.”

The Indian team was the first to arrive in New Zealand this week, ahead of their white-ball matches against the White Ferns, which start on February 9 in Queenstown, rather than Napier as originally planned.

Bangladesh are due to follow next week, with Australia and England scheduled to be the last to arrive, following their ongoing Ashes series across the Tasman, which ends on February 8.