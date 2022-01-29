Lydia Ko credits new putter for share of the lead with Danielle Kang at Gainbridge LPGA

Lydia Ko shares the lead after two rounds of the Gainbridge LPGA.

Lydia Ko retained the lead but shares it with American Danielle Kang after her rocky second round at the Gainbridge LPGA on Friday (Saturday, NZ time).

The 24-year-old Kiwi followed her impressive blemish-free first round of nine-under 63 with a two-under 70 at Boca Rio.

SKY SPORT Lydia Ko's short game was on song to start the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida

She was 11-under after finishing on day two and Kang wiped out her two-shot lead after shooting a four-under 68 to top the standings with Ko at the halfway stage in Florida.

Despite her imperfect second round, Ko said she had made improvements from last weekend’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona thanks to her new putter.

“Last week was a bit of a struggle on the greens, and considering I play out at Lake Nona, you would think I would read it a lot better,” she said.

“But I actually brought out a new putter this week. It's called The Catch [Ketsch], so I was like, ‘Oh, this putter is a catch’. Seeing something new sometimes, I feel like it brings a little bit of a different energy.

“To kind of have putted well yesterday I thought it was a good to debut for the putter. At the end of the day all I can do is put a good roll on it. If it goes in, great; if not, you're onto the next.”

Ko and Kang are four shots clear of Japan’s Yuka Saso and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who are tied third on seven-under.

Two bogeys on the 7th and 11th knocked Ko back to nine-under, but her 3rd and 4th birdies on the 14th and 17th lifted her to 11-under. She also birdied the 3rd and 9th.

Ko put the difference in her rounds down to the colder weather in Florida on Friday.

“I birdied the first and the second and the third and I played two holes and I'm like, ‘Man, I didn't play it that differently but I'm two shots behind yesterday’,” she said.

“I do think you start comparing it hole by hole a little bit. At the end of the day the golf course is completely different.

“This morning was very different. One was very easily a reachable hole yesterday, and I hit driver -- two good shots that ended up just short of the green.

“I think the temperature plays a huge factor because the course is not running out a lot. So with it being cold, it just makes the golf course longer. This isn't on the short side anyway, but, no, I just tried to stay focused.

“I think after a few holes I got over the fact of what happened yesterday, and then I'm just trying to play the best golf I can and give myself a lot of opportunities.

“When you're giving yourself good opportunities at birdies, you feel like at some point some will fall.”

Fresh from finishing in a share of 10th at last week’s season-opening Tournament of Champions in Orlando, the world No 3 Ko should be in contention for her first LPGA Tour victory since winning the Lotte Championship last April.

Tied fifth, English pair Bronte Law and Charley Hull, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux and India’s Aditi Ashok are also in the mix on six-under.

Meanwhile, New Zealander Ryan Fox is tied for 65th on one-over and trails the leader, South Africa’s Justin Harding, by 12 shots after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic.