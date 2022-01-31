Wellington Phoenix feel 'messed around' by A-League Women fixtures changes

Wellington Phoenix coach Gemma Lewis has voiced her frustration with the Australian Professional Leagues after their next two A-League Women games were scheduled four days closer than originally listed.

The Phoenix were set to play Perth Glory on Saturday and Melbourne Victory next Sunday, but a last minute schedule change will now see them play the Glory on Monday and Victory on Friday, cutting the turnaround between games from eight days to four.

The changes have been made due to broadcast and venue availability after Covid-19 swept through the A-Leagues and forced multiple games to be postponed, but Lewis said it was unfair that the Phoenix had been impacted the most given they have managed to dodge the virus.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Gemma Lewis.

The Victory will head into Friday’s game well-rested, having not played since January 16 after their fixtures against Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers were postponed when members of their squad tested positive for Covid-19.

A previous schedule change resulted in the farcical situation where games involving the Phoenix men and women overlapped by 40 minutes after the two fixtures were scheduled to be played at a similar time.

Lewis took the matter up with the APL last week and said they had been understanding “to a point” and blamed the situation on staffing shortages with the broadcaster as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve voiced my frustrations around it. It’s tough,” she said.

“I guess why we’re disappointed is because we’re the only team that has dodged Covid so far, but that’s not a coincidence because we’ve asked our girls to do it the hard way and have put restrictions on them and limited what they can do.

Matt King/Getty Images The Phoenix will welcome defender Mackenzie Barry back injury for Monday’s game against Perth Glory.

“But because our schedule is the one that has all the freedom, because we don’t have all these fixtures to make up, we are the ones that end up getting shifted anyway.

“It’s really gutting for me that our players have made these sacrifices to make sure we’re not disrupting the league and to make sure we are playing all of our fixtures consecutively without getting Covid.

“Some teams may have got it from things they can’t control, but we’ve been trying to do the right thing, and now it feels like we are being messed around.”

Monday’s game against the Glory will be played at Wanderers Football Park in Sydney.

The fixture looms as the Phoenix’s best chance to register their first win after the Glory experienced a winless campaign last season, although they have come on leaps and bounds and currently sit fifth after picking up three wins this season.

Lewis said the last-place Phoenix were targeting three points, but would need to show up with the right attitude.

They will welcome defender Mackenzie Barry back from an injury that saw her miss the last two games, but she will be on limited minutes, while forward Kelli Brown remains unavailable due to concussion.

“If our consistency is good, if we execute in the moments that are important in the game, we can win,” Lewis said.

“But if we turn up, and we’re inconsistent and have one of our more passive games, they could put a decent amount of goals on us.

“I believe they’re a good match-up for us and their weaknesses are things we can exploit, but it could go one way or the other.”

A-League Women round nine

Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory

Wanderers Football Park, Sydney; Monday, 8.35pm