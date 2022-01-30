Southern Steel defender stops playing netball to do missionary work

Former Southern Steel defender Taneisha Fifita, 20, is suspending her professional netball career to do missionary work. Pictured here, Fifita is learning she will be going to Brisbane for 18 months.

One of the ANZ Premiership’s leading defenders is embarking on overseas missionary work.

Taneisha Fifita, who has played for the Southern Steel for about three years, started thinking about doing missionary work when she was a year 11 student.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old was surrounded by family and friends in Invercargill when she found out she was headed to Brisbane in May for 18 months.

“I’m super excited. Can’t wait to get into it.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Taneisha Fifita was fourth in intercepts in the ANZ Premiership last season, playing for the Southern Steel.

Fifita was fourth in intercepts, deflections and rebounds last season. She played the 2020 and 2021 seasons on a full contract, after breaking into the Steel side in 2019 from the training programme.

Fifita’s family moved from Oamaru to Invercargill at the start of 2020 to support her.

“I think I’m going to miss them at first, but then I think I’ll get into the groove a little bit. I won’t have to worry about them because obviously, it’s all in God’s hands so if I do my part He’ll do his part.”

Netball was on hold for now, but Fifita said she hoped to play again when she came back.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Taneisha Fifita during a workout in April 2021.

“The Steel’s done so well taking care of me the past years, so I’m very grateful for them understanding my decision.”

It was a big decision to leave behind all the hard work she and others had done for netball, Fifita said.

“I’m very grateful for all their hard work in helping me get there, but I think it's just the right time now.”

“I know it’s a big change ... all the work I’m about to do, it’s all in God’s hands.” Her work is with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Professional netballer Taneisha Fifita will do 18 months of missionary work in Australia with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fifita’s younger sister and fellow defender Losa is on the Southern Steel’s training programme.

Steel coach Reinga Bloxham said the elder Fifita was an explosive player, and she too hoped the 20-year-old would return to netball.

“It is by no means the end of her career.”

After her development in the 2021 season, if Fifita had have stayed on at the Steel, she would have had a chance to become a Silver Fern, Bloxham said.

However, Bloxham was proud of Fifita's decision.

“I’m really excited for her and I know it’s something she's very passionate about.”

The Fifita sisters were born in Tonga and spent five years in Japan when their father, Tevita Fifita, secured a rugby playing contract there. He had earlier played for the Tongan national rugby team.

After living in Japan the family moved to New Zealand.