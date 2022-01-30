How Ash Barty's Australian Open win matched vibe when Andy Murray won Wimbledon

Remember Andy Murray winning Wimbledon for the first time? The vibe was very similar on Saturday when Ashleigh Barty broke a 44-year drought for the home nation by winning the Australian Open.

The Southern Cross flew all around this 15,000-seat stadium as the Barty party rocked like never before. The whole crowd stood to welcome Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, a four-time former champion, when she walked out to present the trophy. And they stood again when Barty held it up.

Hamish Blair/AP The moment of victory for Ash Barty.

“I'd spoken to [Goolagong-Cawley] earlier in the week, and [she said] she was staying at home and not being able to travel down this year,” Barty explained later. “So to have that surprise was amazing. She's an amazing human being, and I'm very, very lucky to be able to call her a friend.”

The world No 1 for more than two years, Barty had come into this event as the top seed and bookies’ favourite, but there was always the chance that the enormous pressure of expectation – which had overcome her here in the last couple of seasons – would trip her up again.

Instead, she completed her journey with a seventh successive straight-sets win, this one a 6-3, 7-6 outclassing of the USA’s Danielle Collins. As straightforward as she is humble, Barty then went straight up to the Channel Nine TV balcony and chugged a bottle of Corona alongside her old friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

“As Australians, we're extremely lucky to have the tennis history that we do,” said Barty. “I think there are a few that are closer to home for me, [like] Pat Rafter and Evonne. In the way that they handled themselves on the court, there's just no one better. To be a very small part of an amazing history in tennis as an Australian is really, really neat.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Ashleigh Barty speaks to the media after winning her Women's Singles Final at the Australian Open.

At 25 years old, Barty now has three major titles – each of them on a different surface. Once she reaches a final, she almost invariably wins it, having finished with only two runner-up plates to place along her 12 trophies at tour level.

Barty is so understated that people under-rate her, perhaps finding her crafty, touch-heavy game less dramatic than the raw power of a Serena Williams or a Naomi Osaka. But her opponents are increasingly forced to acknowledge that she is pulling away from the competition. And unlike any of her leading rivals – who tend to have at least one surface-specific blind spot – she can keep up her dominance all year round.

“One of the biggest challenges that Jim set out for me when I was young was to be a complete player and be really consistent across all surfaces,” said Barty, in reference to her childhood coach Jim Joyce. “So to have a grand slam title on each surface is pretty amazing. I never probably thought it would ever happen to me.”

Simon Baker/AP Ash Barty shakes hands with Danielle Collins after winning their final.

The most unexpected facet of Barty’s game is her phenomenal serve, which is far more lethal than it has any right to be given her relatively small stature. (She stands only 5ft 5in in a sport full of Amazons). Indeed, she had dropped only one service game across her first six matches of this tournament.

Against Collins, Barty’s pinpoint delivery allowed her to survive an otherwise scratchy first set, thanks to the remarkable 62 per cent of her serves which went unreturned. But then, like London buses, two more breaks arrived in successive games in the second set, allowing Collins to move out to a 5-1 lead.

So strong was Collins’s position, and so inevitable did a third set seem, that Barty relaxed for the first time in the match. Suddenly, she began to construct the sorts of points she is renowned for: points full of clever knifed slices, backed up by a deadly accurate forehand drive.

Barty reeled off six of the next seven games, clinching the concluding tie-break with a devastating forehand winner into the corner, then held her arms in the air as the arena exploded with noise.

Earlier, Collins had been forced to bear the brunt of a one-sided crowd. She showed understandable hints of frustration when over-excited fans shouted out right before she was due to serve.

At one stage, a fan responded to an over-hit serve by yelling “That was two metres out.” When the next serve drew an error from Barty, who chopped her return into the tramlines, Collins turned towards the direction of the shout and held her hands out to indicate how far the ball had missed by.

“That kind of stuff only helps me,” said Collins afterwards. “I love competing and trying to make it fun. It added flair to the match.”

A ferocious ball-striker and an even more ferocious competitor, Collins will now climb into the world’s top ten for the first time. She is an exciting player to watch, as her semi-final demolition of Iga Swiatek demonstrated. But she was hampered here by lower-back issues, which have prevented her from sitting down at changeovers throughout this event.

“I was having some issues being able to fully rotate on some of my shots,” she said. “Today my body wasn't always agreeing with me, which is to be expected when you go this far in a tournament. The biggest issue has just been muscle spasms in the lower back.”