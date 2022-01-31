Lydia Ko wins 17th LPGA Tour title after brilliant duel with Danielle Kang at Gainbridge

Kiwi golfer holds her nerve to edge out Danielle Kang in the final round at Boca Raton.

Lydia Ko has won a 17th LPGA Tour title by one shot after triumphing in the Gainbridge LPGA event in Florida after a tense battle with friend and rival Danielle Kang.

Ko shot a final round three-under 69 at Boca Raton on Sunday (Monday NZ time) during a neck-and-neck duel with the American to finish 14-under the card for the tournament.

The 24-year-old Kiwi achieved her breakthrough with a brilliantly judged right-to-left birdie putt at the 15th hole, which Kang was only able to par and held her nerve for par after two bunker shots at 18.

Ko – the world number three – earned $US300,000 ($NZ458,000) for her win, taking her career LPGA earnings to almost $US 12.7 million ($NZ19.3 million).

Ko was delighted with her victory and her continued good form since linking up with new coach Sean Foley.

"I feel like it's been much more consistent. Last year, even though I didn't win on the LPGA at the end of the year, I put myself in contention quite a bit and I think when you keep knocking on the door you feel like at one point it's going to open."

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.

Her victory at Gainbridge leaves her six points short of qualifying for the Hall of Fame (she has 21 points) and Ko hinted she might be tempted to change her plan to retire at 30 if the Hall remained in sight then.

"Obviously, I have to play well, win to collect those points along the way, all those awards and accolades and being in the Hall of Fame are great, and not many are there, and if I could have my names alongside the amazing legends in the HOF it would be a huge honour."

Ko took a two-shot lead into the final day, but that was soon eradicated when Kang birdied the first and third holes of the final round.

Ko had also started with a birdie at the first, but she then bogeyed the par-four second.

She had eight consecutive pars to retain a share of the lead with Kang.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Danielle Kang lines up a putt on the fourth hole.

Ko smoked her tee shot on the 395-yard par four 11th just beyond Kang's and played a beautiful 7-iron shot and a pinpoint putt to earn a birdie.

But Kang matched her effort and the pair remained locked in the lead.

At the 12th, Ko sprayed her tee shot to the right but got lucky when it popped out of the trees and landed on the first cut. She found the back bunker with her second but came up with a sand save – a deft bunker shot – and putted for par.

Kang, however, snatched the lead when she holed another long birdie putt.

Her slender advantage did not last long after Ko holed a superbly-judged long uphill putt for birdie on 13, putting pressure on Kang to do the same.

But Kang slid her par putt right and long, leaving her with a tricky shot to make bogey.

Both players parred 14, then Ko creamed her tee shot on the 377 yard par four 15th, but Kang also hit a boomer.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the sixth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament.

Ko then produced the shot of the day, cleverly curling a long birdie putt into the hole.

The Kiwi showed some nerves at the 18th, with her first two shots finding bunkers, but her third was perfectly played to within centimetres of the hole for a comfortable par and Kang wasn’t able to get the birdie she needed to force a playoff.

Ko has now won nine of the 19 tournaments she led after three rounds.

Kang, 29, is ranked eighth and has had six LPGA tour wins.