First win evades Wellington Phoenix women after coughing up second-half lead

Phoenix forward Chloe Knott, left, celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal against the Glory.

Wellington Phoenix have suffered more late heartbreak in the A-League Women.

The Phoenix were denied their first win when they conceded twice in the final nine minutes to lose 3-2 Perth Glory at Wanderers Football Park on Monday.

First half goals from forwards Grace Jale and Chloe Knott had put the Phoenix in a winning position after fighting back from an early deficit.

But the Glory scored two late goals through Cyera Hintzen and Mie Leth Jans to snatch all three points, consigning the Phoenix to their eighth defeat in a row.

It was the second time the Phoenix had let a second-half lead slip after conceding a late penalty to lose 3-2 to Brisbane Roar in round seven.

“It did feel a little bit more like we had the win in us this time around but it’s disappointing,” coach Gemma Lewis said.

“Again we got into that mindset of defending the win, rather than playing and sticking to our own game.

“You can’t spend 45 minutes trying to defend a 2-1 lead so that’s probably where we went wrong.

“To Perth’s credit they came out in the second half and changed the tempo and tried to dictate the pace of the game, and I think we started to live in that perceived pressure and got into that state of panic again, which we’ve seen in the past.”

The Glory went ahead in the 14th minute when right-back Zoe McMeeken was caught out of position, allowing Abbey Green to bomb forward and find Sofia Sakalis at the near post.

Sakalis’s shot deflected off Kate Taylor.

Jale latched onto the end of a sublime pass from rising star Alyssa Whinham to bring the Phoenix level with her second goal of the season in the 20th minute.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Mie Leth Jans, left, celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner for the Glory.

A Glory mistake allowed the Phoenix to take the lead six minutes before halftime, and it looked like they were on their way to their first-ever win.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino was caught out trying to set up a goal-kick and Knott pounced on the loose ball and finished from a tight angle.

Lewis made two changes to her starting XI with Mackenzie Barry and Hannah Jones replacing Te Reremoana Walker and Isabel Gomez.

Walker, Gomez and Jordan Jasnos were dropped for disciplinary reasons, but Gomez was named as a substitute to ensure they fielded a full team.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Alyssa Whinham tries to dribble clear of Glory’s New Zealand defender Liz Anton.

“They weren’t putting the team first or behaving in the way a professional athlete [should] in terms of the choices they were making,” Lewis said.

“It’s not a massive deal but they had to be accountable for their actions and now they’ve learned from it, and we’re going to move on.”

The Phoenix were camped inside their own half in the second half as they looked to hold onto their narrow lead rather than add to it.

But their one-goal advantage evaporated when Hintzen was left open at the far post and scored with an easy header in the 81st minute.

Leth Jans then won the game for the Glory when she bundled the ball into the back of the net following a free-kick which the Phoenix failed to clear.

Lewis said she will have to urgently address the Phoenix’s inability to hold onto a lead ahead of their next game, against Melbourne Victory on Friday.

Perth Glory 3 (Sofia Sakalis 14’, Cyera Hintzen 81’, Mie Leth Jans 88’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Grace Jale 20’, Chloe Knott 39’)

HT: 1-2