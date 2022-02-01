Wellington Phoenix women carefully managing exciting young talent Alyssa Whinham

Wellington Phoenix coach Gemma Lewis has defended her decision to substitute her most dangerous player when leading 2-1 against Perth Glory, after conceding two late goals to lose 3-2 in the A-League Women on Monday.

Attacking midfielder Alyssa Whinham provided another glimpse of her potential with standout performance for the Phoenix, threading a sublime pass to set up their first goal, scored by Grace Jale.

When reflecting on where it all went wrong, Lewis felt the Phoenix played too defensively in the second half, straying from the aggressive front-foot football that saw them take a deserved lead before halftime.

SKY SPORT Wellington Phoenix lose to Perth Glory in A-League Women after conceding two late goals.

“Again we got into the mindset of defending the win, rather than playing and sticking to our own game,” Lewis said.

“You can’t spend 45 minutes trying to defend a 2-1 lead, and that’s probably where we went wrong.

“If we stuck to our game plan and focussed on us rather than defending the lead I think we would’ve taken the sting out of it, and we would’ve controlled the game a bit more.”

However, Lewis also made a very defensive substitution at a crucial stage in the game, with Saskia Vosper, a natural defender, coming on to replace Whinham in the 78th minute and lining up in midfield.

Whinham is their most creative player and her withdrawal blunted their attack, which came back to bite the Phoenix when the Glory struck twice in the final nine minutes to deny them their first-ever victory.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Mie Leth Jans of the Glory celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner.

Lewis said there was no question Whinham was an important player for the Phoenix, but the reason for taking her off was that she was trying to manage the 18-year-old’s workload during a busy run of fixtures.

The Phoenix face a tight turnaround, playing defending champions Melbourne Victory on Friday night.

“She brings massive amounts to our game, but we’ve also got a game in three days, and she is carrying a bit of fatigue, so we were actually expecting to take her off a bit sooner in the game,” Lewis said.

“She was being really positive for us, so we were trying to get what we could out of her, but then we started to see she was going a bit quieter, we had to take her off.

“It wasn’t necessarily because we were trying to go more defensive, but it’s us thinking longer term about her because it’s a big spike in load for her, and we have to think that she’s a young girl, this is new for her and about the amount of loading she’s accumulated because we use her so much.

“She’s being asked to press, asked to recover, and it is wearing a little bit, so we have to be smarter.

“It’s not that we don’t want her for 90 minutes, we just want her to be able to play again in the next game.”

Lewis said the defence-splitting pass Whinham produced to set up Jale’s goal was just a small sample of what she sees in training every day from a player who is knocking on the door for a Football Ferns call-up.

“We know how good her feet are and how she can take on players, but we want her to add that draw and play; drawing in the players and slipping the ball through to play someone else in.

“Naturally defenders gravitate towards her to stop her, but that means we can open up and free someone else up.

“We see it in training a lot and that’s just a glimpse of the type of pass she can play.”