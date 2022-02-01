Bryony Botha breaks Olympic great Sarah Ulmer's 18-year-old 3000m record

Cycling New Zealand’s most iconic track record has fallen, with Bryony Botha eclipsing the 3000m individual pursuit mark set by Sarah Ulmer at the 2004 Olympic Games.

While Ulmer set her New Zealand record time of 3:24:537 – a world record at the time – under the glare of the Olympic final in Athens, Botha edged under that mark in a near-empty covid-restricted Grassroots Trust Velodrome in Cambridge at the Waikato-Auckland Championships at the weekend.

Botha, who represented New Zealand in the team pursuit at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, made a rare appearance in the individual pursuit, which is no longer an Olympic event, clocking 3:24.256 to break the 18-year-old national record.

Botha started conservatively and thought the record was out of reach, but steadily increased her lap times and held the record pace, finishing with her fastest lap to break the mark.

READ MORE:

* Tour of Southland star Michael Vink to line up in Gore to Invercargill Classic

* Back Chat: How George Bennett followed the Black Caps during the Tour de France

* Cycling Southland search for new general manager, Tour of Southland race director



Botha knew she had set a personal best as soon as she saw 3:24 flash up on the board, but after receiving confirmation from her family that she had also broken Ulmer’s mark, she messaged Brendon Cameron, Ulmer’s husband and former coach and said “sorry but I have broken Sarah’s record”.

Ulmer messaged Botha back to say “Congratulations. You must be so excited. Here’s to this just being the start of a few more breaks”.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Sarah Ulmer at the Athens velodrome after winning the gold medal in the 3000m individual pursuit at the 2004 Olympic Games where she set a record now broken by Bryony Botha.

Botha, who said she wanted to be like Ulmer when she grew up, said she was stunned to have broken the record.

“I thought ‘Oh my god. I’ve done it.’ I don’t think anyone realised it was a record, especially with no crowds there.

“It was super low-key. And no-one actually knew the exact time of Sarah’s record. It was not until I called my father and he confirmed it was a record.

“It is cool and good for the women’s endurance programme. It was bound to happen at some stage, and I am just glad I was the one to do it.”

Botha still has some way to go before she can challenge the current world record time of 3:16.937 set by American Chloe Dygert in 2020, but she is aiming to compete in both the team pursuit and individual pursuit at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Botha won a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Guy Swarbrick/via Cycling NZ Bryony Botha (second from right) on the podium after winning the team pursuit at the 2019 UCI World Cup in Cambridge.

“When I finished my race I was talking to my dad and he said you just need to knock off another four seconds to medal at worlds, but there is definitely still some way to go,” she said.

“But as long as I keep my head down and train hard and do all the basics right I could possibly get close to it.”