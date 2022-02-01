Black Sticks women's hockey make three new coaching appointments in busy year

The Black Sticks women's hockey team will have three new assistant coaches for their 2022 world championship and Commonwealth Games campaigns. (File photo).

Three new coaching appointments have been made to the Black Sticks women’s hockey team staff to support head coach Graham Shaw.

Olympian Shea McAleese, former New Zealand Under 18s Head Coach Verity Sharland, and current Hockey New Zealand athlete pathway manager Bryce Collins, have all been confirmed as assistant coaches with the World Cup and Commonwealth Games on the horizon.

McAleese – recently retired from the Black Sticks men’s team after 320 caps, has been heavily involved with coaching throughout his playing career.

The 37-year-old said he was “very excited to to return to international level’’ in a coaching capacity.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Shea McAleese (R), pictured playing for New Zealand against Japan at the Tokyo Olympic Games, has been appointed as an assistant-coach of the Black Sticks women’s hockey team.

“Having coached both overseas and here in NZ this is the logical next step on my journey.

“I look forward to working with Graham, as well as Bryce and Verity, to help take this talented team to the next level.”

Having forged a reputation as one of the country’s finest up-and-coming coaches, Sharland – sister of Black Sticks great Kayla Whitelock – is well known in hockey circles.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manawatū’s Verity Sharland (L), has been appointed as an assistant-coach of the New Zealand Black Sticks women's hockey team.

The Manawatū stalwart has coached a number of current Black Sticks at age-group level.

“The opportunity to link up with a lot of these incredible athletes again is one that I couldn’t turn down,’’ Sharland said.

“There is a strong emergence of talent within our women, coupled with grit and determination, and I’m motivated to be part of what I’m sure will be a dominant team moving forward.”

Collins, who has been helping to identify and nurture talent throughout the country in his athlete pathway role, said it was “such an exciting time’' for the Black Sticks women's programme.

“Not only do we have two major tournaments in the next six months, but we have a young team, with a good mix of experience, that we can really develop and turn into world-beaters for years to come.”

Darren Smith, Hockey New Zealand’s general manager high performance said the Black Sticks “couldn’t ask for a more talented, dedicated, and hardworking trio to support Graham.”

The women’s hockey World Cup will be held in the Netherlands from July 1 to 17.

The Black Sticks will then defend their Commonwealth Games title at the 2022 Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

They are looking to bounce back from last year's disappointing Tokyo Olympic Games campaign where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.