Jess Hotter returns from crash to win Freeride World Tour event in Andorra

New Zealand's Jess Hotter gets in some training at The Remarkables in 2019.

Ohakune freeskier Jess Hotter has bounced back from a crash at the opening event to win the second stop of the Freeride World Tour in Andorra.

Hotter linked several large airs with flawless skiing to finish top of the podium on the peaks of Ordino Arcalís – Andorra's premier freeride ski resort.

The Freeride World Tour features the best freeskiers and snowboard freeriders, who compete on "backcountry", "big mountain" or "extreme" terrain - essentially ungroomed powder snow on dangerously steep, mountainous slopes.

It was a gutsy performance from the 28-year-old, who suffered a tough crash in the opening event in Baqueira-Beret, Spain, several days earlier.

“Today was all about adjusting my line to the changing conditions, and I’m so happy with how it worked out. My goal this year is just to have fun, and I’m really excited for [the next event] Kicking Horse [in Canada], I love it there,” Hotter said.

Switzerland's Elisabeth Gerritzen, the 2021 world champion, finished second, while tour rookie Lily Bradley of the United States was third.

Fellow Kiwi competitor Jamesa Hampton finished sixth in the ski men’s category, a career best Freeride World Tour result for the Canterbury competitor.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Jess Hotter, pictured in 2019, won the women's ski in the second event of the Freeride World Tour in Andorra.

Hotter was profiled by Stuff in 2020 in the ‘Running on Empty’ series, looking at Kiwi athletes who are doing it tough to get to the top.

She described having to work - and save hard - to get to international competitions and qualifying events, often risking her life for prize money of just $500.

“Up until now, making it onto the Freeride World Tour, I have definitely struggled. There has been a lot of stress brought about by having money issues,” she told Stuff.

“It does suck because it doesn’t feel good. You are competing for your country, on an international stage and I will be competing at the highest level of competition in my sport, in the world, and I’ll basically still be living in people’s cupboards.”

The next event of the Freeride World Tour is at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in British Columbia, from February 12.