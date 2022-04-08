Covid-19 impacted Tactix set for busy run of doubleheaders in ANZ Premiership

The Tactix won’t play for a second straight week due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Covid-19 ravaged Tactix face playing a bunch of doubleheaders over the rest of the ANZ Premiership season to catch up on postponed games.

For the second straight weekend, the Christchurch-based side won't be spotted on court as they manage an outbreak.

Seven players have tested positive for the virus, but head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek hoped the majority would be back at training early next week.

Their next scheduled game is against the Stars at Christchurch Arena next Saturday.

They last took the court against the Magic in Tauranga on March 28, gaining their first win of the season at the third attempt.

A day after beating the Magic, a Tactix player tested positive and from there it spread through the squad.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Kimiora Poi, left, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and the Tactix will look to return to the court against the Stars next Saturday.

With three postponed games to be replayed, the Tactix will play two games in a round for most of the rest of the season. They have 12 round games to play over the next seven weeks.

The new dates for their deferred matches will be: April 20 v Stars in Auckland, May 14 v Mystics, which will be followed by a game against the Steel the next day (both in Christchurch), and May 21 v the Mystics in Auckland.

The Tactix already have doubleheaders to contend with in round nine (over May 7-8 in Auckland), then again in the final round in Christchurch across May 29-30.

Delaney-Hoshek was trying to look on the bright side and said it was inevitable there would be Covid-19 issues for teams this season.

John Davidson/Photosport Tactix assistant Tania Hoffman, head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, and manager Tommy Lamb watch on in round one against the Steel.

All six sides have been affected with the Steel the latest to be struck down.

Defender Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, midcourter Ali Wilshier, head coach Reinga Bloxham and manager Dayna Kaio are all in isolation and will miss Monday’s game against the Pulse. Assistant Jo Morrison will coach the Steel in Bloxham’s absence.

“Hopefully now our whole team has sort of been through it, we can settle down and just get into it,” Delaney-Hoshek said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek speaks to Te Paea Selby-Rickit after their opening round loss to the Steel.

“I was having a chat to [former Silver Fern] Julie Seymour the other day and we were going remember the old days when the coaches just coached netball. It’s quite crazy the amount of work that’s going on."

Prior to their first game against the Steel, the Tactix dealt with three positive cases and two household contacts – while also managing a fractured tibia to shooter Ellie Bird from the pre-season.

Delaney-Hoshek tested positive the following week and was forced to miss their second match against the Stars.

Last weekend's away doubleheader in Auckland against the Mystics and Stars was deferred with the Tactix having four or more players unavailable – which enabled teams to request a postponement.

They were due to host the Mystics in Christchurch on Sunday, which has been rescheduled.

The Tactix had just three players at training this week, making up the numbers with Canterbury men's representatives and second-tier Mainland national league players.

“Within that whole seven [who tested positive] you’ve got a range. You’ve had some who have hardly had any symptoms and then some have actually been quite sick.

“Then that affects that return to play as well because they can’t come back in [as quickly as players with no symptoms].”

Their physio, doctor, chief executive, and fitness trainer were all spending plenty of time tackling the raft of issues presented by Covid-19 and trying to get players safely back on court.

After isolating for seven days, players needed to return a negative RAT and be symptom-free before rejoining the team bubble.

There was a gradual return to play programme depending on how players had been impacted by the virus.

Players had to satisfy electrocardiographic (ECG) testing protocols around their heart rate before they were medically cleared to resume training and play in games.