In-form Bailey Mes puts herself in Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games mix

OPINION: There’ll be just one match in the ANZ Premiership this weekend with the Magic’s matches against the Steel and Stars postponed due to Covid-19 protocols. BRENDON EGAN looks at the big talking points.

Bailey Mes back to her best

A move to the Magic and injury-free for the first time in several seasons, Bailey Mes is delivering some of her best netball. Few players in New Zealand netball have been bagged on social media as much as Mes, but the 72-test Silver Fern has put her critics in their place. Stuck in a feeding role at the Mystics alongside prolific shooter Grace Nweke, Mes had a forgettable 2021 season, while also being hindered by a niggly knee injury. The 32-year-old has returned to her form of old at the Magic and will firmly be on Dame Noeline Taurua’s Silver Ferns’ Commonwealth Games radar. Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maia Wilson, Nweke, and Tiana Metuarau shape as the Ferns’ shooting quartet, but Mes’ name deserves to be in the mix. She has shot 85 goals at 85 per cent accuracy in 2022, already scoring more goals than she did last season (62 at 59 per cent).

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Steel midcourter Shannon Saunders is on the verge of joining the 150-game club.

Saunders set for 150

Steel stalwart Shannon Saunders is going to have to wait slightly longer to join the 150-game national league club. Saunders, who has played 148 matches, all for the Steel, was set to bring up the milestone on Monday against the Pulse, provided she played on Saturday against the Magic. With the Magic forced to postpone that match due to Covid-19 protocols, not being able to field a side, Saunders looks set to play her 150th match next Sunday at Stadium Southland against the Mystics. She will be the 15th New Zealand player to achieve the milestone and just the third to do so for the same club, joining the retired Wendy Frew (Steel) and Casey Kopua (Magic).

JEREMY WARD/Photosport Aliyah Dunn and Tiana Metuarau celebrate the Pulse's win in the dying seconds against the Magic.

New-look Pulse impressing

There was uncertainty how the new-look Pulse would go this season, but four matches in they look a finals calibre-side. With just four players, Aliyah Dunn, Maddy Gordon, Kelly Jury, and Metuarau, who returned from the Steel, still with the side from their 2020 title win, there were question marks about the Pulse title credentials. Add in the departures of Ekenasio, Katrina Rore, and Claire Kersten, and they had lost a wealth of experience. The Pulse have a two win-two loss record and it easily could have been three wins had they not blown a six-goal fourth quarter advantage against the Mystics. Astute coach Yvette McCausland-Durie has the Pulse playing with confidence and they’ve still got injured Silver Fern Gordon to come back. Goal shoot Dunn and wing attack Whitney Souness have both been excellent to begin the season.

Marty Melville/Photosport The defending champion Mystics have rattled off four straight wins after starting the season with a loss.

In-form Mystics get the weekend off

Rest up and enjoy a breather. The defending champion Mystics have racked up four wins on the trot and get the weekend off with Sunday’s match against the Tactix deferred with the red-and-blacks dealing with a Covid outbreak. The Mystics are overwhelming favourites to make it back-to-back titles, fresh off a 67-59 win over the Steel, where they should have won by more. With plenty of firepower in all three areas of the court and the high-scoring Nweke, the Mystics look a step ahead of their rivals in the early going.

Game of the round

It’s an easy one with the Magic’s matches this weekend against the Steel and Stars postponed on Friday due to Covid-19 protocols. The postponements, as requested by Magic, will see both matches rescheduled. That means Monday’s clash in the capital between the Pulse and Steel will be the lone match of the round. Neither side has been able to string back-to-back wins together yet with the Pulse starting loss-win-loss-win and the Steel going win-loss-win-loss. The Steel will be without veteran defender Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, midcourter Ali Wilshier, head coach Reinga Bloxham, and manager Dayna Kaio, who are all isolating.

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership round five:

Monday 7.15pm: Pulse v Steel at TSB Bank Arena, Wellington

*The Magic’s matches against the Steel on Saturday and Stars on Sunday have now been postponed under the league's Covid-19 match postponement policy.

The postponements, as requested by Magic, will see both matches rescheduled.

Points (game played): Mystics 13 (5), Pulse 7 (4), Steel 6 (4), Tactix 4 (3), Magic 4 (4), Stars 3 (2)