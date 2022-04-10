Star England back Abby Dow in doubt for Women's Rugby World Cup after serious injury

England back Abby Dow could be struggling to be fit for the Women's Rugby World Cup after a leg injury. (File photo).

England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup hopes may have been dealt a blow after a potentially serious leg injury to Abby Dow in a Six Nations match.

Play was delayed for 15 minutes while Dow received treatment on the pitch during England’s 58-5 win over Wales on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

A BBC Sport report suggested Dow could be in serious doubt for October’s World Cup in New Zealand and quoted England coach Simon Middleton saying “obviously it didn’t look great’’.

Dow cried out in pain after being tackled awkwardly at Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium, watched by 14,689 fans – a record for an England women’s rugby international.

David Rogers/Getty Images Abby Dow takes on Black Ferns captain Les Elder in England’s 56-15 win at Northampton last November.

The 24-year-old is one of England’s most talented outside backs.

She scored a try, from the wing, in each of England’s big wins over the Black Ferns last year and started at fullback against Wales.

Middleton said her injury was “tough to take’’ for her teammates.

"She's not just a quality player, she's a great friend of everyone in the team. You could feel everybody was subdued for a bit and the performance was like that which is understandable.

"Your first thoughts are for the player, then your thoughts are if their parents are in the crowd. It's a horrendous moment for your loved ones.

"It's part and parcel of contact sport sadly, but you never want to see that."

England confirmed their favouritism for the Six Nations title by piling on 10 tries against Wales, including doubles by Lark Davies and Jess Breach.

Star centre Emily Scarratt also got on the scoresheet and captain Sarah Hunter bagged the final try.

The victory must be seen in context. England’s players have been full-time professionals for three years, while Wales have only recently awarded full-time contracts to 12 players.

England have now won three games out of three in the Women’s Six Nations

In other round three games, Scotland host unbeaten France and Italy visit Ireland on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

AT A GLANCE

Women’s Six Nations:

At Gloucester: England 58 (Lark Davies 2, Jess Breach 2, Abbie Ward, Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt, Sarah Hunter tries; Zoe Harrison 4 conv) Wales 5 (Kelsey Jones). HT: 19-0.