Australia take their chances early on way to comfortable 3-1 win over Football Ferns

For the second time in as many matches, Australia had it easy against the Football Ferns. This time they got their goals early.

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Australia 3 (Sam Kerr 15’ 32’, Hayley Raso 17’) Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 45’+3). HT: 3-1

Australia proved far too strong for the Football Ferns for the second time in as many matches on Tuesday night.

The only difference as they completed a 3-1 win at GIO Stadium in Canberra was that they didn’t leave their goals until second-half stoppage time as they did on Friday in Townsville.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring after 15 minutes, when she got the jump on her marker, Olivia Chance, at a corner and headed home unopposed.

Matt King/Getty Images Australian forward Sam Kerr celebrates one of her goals against the Football Ferns in Canberra.

Hayley Raso doubled the hosts’ lead just two minutes later, pouncing when a pass from midfielder Katrina Gorry bounced off Katie Bowen into her path as she drifted infield, away from the right wing.

She continued her run to the edge of the box and curled her shot around centre back Meikayla Moore into the bottom left-hand corner, giving Erin Nayler no chance of stopping it.

Moore and Nayler both might have done better on Kerr’s second goal. First the defender didn’t follow as the Chelsea star made a run in behind, then the goalkeeper got stuck in no man’s land in the middle of her box and couldn’t alter Kerr’s shot.

Hannah Wilkinson had missed an early chance for the Ferns, shooting wide to the left after staying onside with a well-timed run to break clear and receive an opportunistic ball forward from Bowen.

When Chance then played her in during first-half stoppage time, her first shot was blocked by goalkeeper Lydia Williams, but she continued to fight and was able to poke the ball over the line.

Paige Satchell was an early withdrawal for the Ferns, replaced by Gabi Rennie after 20 minutes, after getting into difficulty with a heart issue she has been managing.

Three more changes followed at halftime, with midfielders Daisy Cleverley and Betsy Hassett departing after ineffective first-half displays, and Ashleigh Ward replacing Anna Green at left back.

David Neilson/Photosport Football Ferns forward Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring her goal at the end of the first half against the Matildas.

Australia made a host of changes at the hour mark after missing numerous chances to extend their lead and the biggest question in the final half hour was whether Kerr would get her hat-trick.

She should potentially have had a penalty when she was brought down by Nayler in the box, but didn’t seem too fussed about appealing for one, settling for a brace.

Ultimately the Ferns put Australia under slightly more pressure than they did the first time around, but not nearly enough to produce a different result.

With Rebekah Stott joining Steinmetz and Bowen in midfield for the final 20 minutes, they enjoyed the most possession they’d had across the two matches, but by that stage Australia had done all they needed.

The big moment

Fighting back from one goal down is a lot easier than fighting back from two goals down, and when Raso followed up Kerr’s opener with a delightful curled shot into the left-hand corner, the Ferns’ chances were as good as over.

Where the match was won

When the Football Ferns put out what was effectively the same team that had rings run around them on Friday. Apart from defender Moore replacing injured midfielder Ria Percival, as she did after 20 minutes in the first match, the only change was to replace Vic Esson with Nayler in goal, which was intriguing given how good the keeper had been. Australia only made one change themselves and the first half was dejá vu with one difference – the Matildas taking their chances.

Player of the day

Wilkinson scoring her first international goal since early 2020 was a welcome sight, and she showed that she can be dangerous if she gets service. The challenge for the Ferns is sorting themselves out in midfield so they can get the ball to their striker more often.

The big picture

The Ferns are roughly one-third of the way along on the journey from Klimková’s appointment last September to next year’s World Cup on home soil in terms of matches, and it’s hard not to think opportunities have been missed on this tour and at the SheBelieves Cup in February to blood some fresher faces. They are next due to assemble in Europe at the end of June, with Norway a likely opponent.