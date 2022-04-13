Sir Graham Henry poised to join Black Ferns coaching team after Wayne Smith addition

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

Sir Graham Henry is the latest big name to join the Black Ferns for their Rugby World Cup defence on home soil.

Stuff understands that Henry, the World Cup-winning All Blacks coach in 2011, spent last week at the Black Ferns' training camp in Christchurch.

Henry's former assistant with the All Blacks, Wayne Smith, has already joined their set-up as a technical coach.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sir Graham Henry attended a Black Ferns training camp in Christchurch (FILE PHOTO).

While nothing as concrete as Smith's appointment has yet been confirmed with Henry, the 75-year-old could become more involved with the team, potentially as a selector or mentor, as their preparations for the World Cup intensify.

With Smith, Henry is another ex-All Blacks coach to work with embattled Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore.

Henry didn’t want to comment when contacted by Stuff, while a New Zealand Rugby (NZR) spokesperson couldn’t confirm what his role might be.

Legendary scrum coach Mike Cron was also at the Black Ferns’ camp in Christchurch, but he has been with the team before.

The sight of an experienced coach from outside the appointed staff on the sidelines at training is certainly nothing new, as they might be sharing philosophies and ideas, or simply catching up with an old mate.

However, Henry’s appearance with Smith suggests Moore is trying to get as many of the game's best minds on board as possible.

Laszlo Geczo/Inpho via Photosport Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore had already added Wayne Smith to their coaching team.

Henry’s last role in international rugby was as a coaching consultant for Canada at the 2019 men’s World Cup in Japan.

As well as the All Blacks, who Henry led from 2004 to 2011, he has had jobs with Auckland, the Blues, Wales, the British and Irish Lions and Argentina in a highly decorated coaching career.

He attended last month's final round of Super Rugby Aupiki with Moore, whose team starts their World Cup campaign in less than six months – against Australia at Eden Park on October 8.

The introduction of Henry comes as the game deals with the findings from the Black Ferns' cultural and environmental review, announced on Monday.

It found that some players and management had negative experiences in the Black Ferns’ environment, including culturally insensitive comments, poor communication, inconsistent feedback, allegations of ‘‘favouritism’’ and ‘’ghosting’’, ‘’body shaming’’ and a lack of good recruitment, induction and ongoing support.

Moore, the Black Ferns coach since 2015, has retained his job through to the World Cup, despite the damning review of the environment he has presided over.

James Crombie/PHOTOSPORT Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said she suffered a “mental breakdown" because of alleged critical comments from Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore.

Accusations aimed at Moore by senior player Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate led to the review. She said she suffered a “mental breakdown” on last year's northern tour after his alleged critical comments.

The review's findings – which NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said had shown his organisation “have to do better” for the women's game – have exposed some of the issues which led to Ngata-Aerengamate's breakdown.

The Black Ferns must now unite for their return to test matches, expected next month, with the Pacific Four Series with Australia, Canada and the United States.

O’Reilly Cup tests with Australia on either side of the Tasman are also scheduled to be played this winter, although dates have not been announced yet.

The clock is ticking for the first women’s World Cup held in New Zealand in October and November.

By the time the Black Ferns host their next test, it will be their first at home in about three years because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frederic Scheiber/Inpho via Photosport The Black Ferns suffered four record defeats on last year’s northern tour.

Their last in New Zealand was against Australia at Eden Park in August 2019.

Most Black Ferns featured in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki last month, but they need as many high-quality matches as possible ahead of the World Cup.

There is the Farah Palmer Cup, due to start in July, but provincial fixtures won’t meet the standard of test matches.

The Black Ferns' return to test rugby on last year's tour, after an absence of more than two years, was eye-opening.

The world champion Kiwis suffered four successive defeats by record margins against World Cup favourites England and France.

They will be desperate to return to top rugby soon, because their northern rivals have been playing the women’s Six Nations since last month.