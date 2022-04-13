Teen Olympic sailor dies in capsize while training with twin sister

Teenaged Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez has died in a training incident while sailing with her twin sister Sarra.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the tragedy in Tunisia.

The Guezguez sisters were training with their national team for upcoming regional and international competitions when their boat capsized due to strong winds.

With their coach alongside in a RIB, he was able help free Sarra from the tangled rigging before locating Eya on whom he attempted CPR. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead after drowning.

Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in the fast 49er FX skiff class at the age of 16 and finished 21st. They wanted to continue their Olympic dreams at Paris 2024.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.

“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation,'' Bach said.

“Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.''

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Guezguez sisters were involved in the women's skiff 49erFX class at the Tokyo Olympics.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred a few hours before Muslims were due to break their fast on the ninth day of Ramadan.

The Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT) has described her death as "a tragedy in the sports scene" while the Tunisian Minister of Sports and Youth paid tribute to Guezguez and sent his condolences to her family.

"May Allah have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in Paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to him we shall return," the Tunisian Olympic Committee said.

- with AP