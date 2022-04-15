Steel need to stand up to Mystics' challenge in top of table ANZ Premiership clash

OPINION: After just one match was possible last weekend due to Covid-19 team outbreaks, the ANZ Premiership ramps up this weekend with several teams desperate for points. BRENDON EGAN looks at the big talking points.

Can Steel compete with the Mystics?

Buoyed by an epic extra-time comeback win over the Pulse on Monday, we’ll learn plenty about the Steel's title credentials on Sunday. If the Steel are serious about challenging for the premiership, they need to knock over the defending champion Mystics in Invercargill, or at least push them close. The sides have met twice already this season with the Mystics comfortable victors in both games. They walloped the Steel by 20 goals in Invercargill in the first meeting, then won the second match 67-59 after leading by eight at halftime. If the Steel are to upset the competition leaders, they’ll need to find a way to disrupt the supply of ball into goal shoot Grace Nweke, who torched them for 50 and 45 goals in their previous games. Crowd restrictions lifting under the orange setting is a huge bonus for the Steel at home.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon will return from injury against the Magic in Rotorua on Monday.

Silver Fern boost for Pulse

Two-test Silver Fern midcourter Maddy Gordon is set to end her four-month injury hiatus, returning for the Pulse against the Magic in Rotorua on Monday. Gordon’s last proper game was for the Ferns against Aotearoa Men in October, but has been on a restricted programme since December after damaging the surface of her kneecap. She's not expected to start the match and will be on a managed workload, but Gordon provides a welcome boost in the Pulse engine room, able to cover all three midcourt positions. She’ll need a strong season for the Pulse to put herself in Commonwealth Games contention with midcourt the most competitive area of the court for the Ferns.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Tactix centre Kimiora Poi and Stars' wing attack Gina Crampton jostle for the ball when they last met in round two.

Tactix, Stars finally get back on court

No teams will be more desperate to take the court this round than the Tactix and Stars. The sides meet at Christchurch Arena and haven’t been spotted for a while. The Tactix haven’t played since gaining their first win of the season against the Magic on March 28, not featuring over the last two rounds due to a Covid outbreak. It’s been even longer for the Stars, who have only played two matches, and last took the court on March 27, losing 71-62 to the Steel. They’ve battled Covid issues of their own and then had the Magic postpone a game against them last weekend. Hopefully, the worst of the Covid-19 headaches are behind the teams now.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images A sellout crowd of more than 5000 watch the Tactix play the Stars at Christchurch Arena in 2020.

Crowds return

The easing of indoor crowd restrictions under the orange setting is a huge boon for the ANZ Premiership. With the 200-person limit at games no longer a requirement, fans can flock back through the turnstiles. “It’s so significant,” Tactix general manager Haidee Stratford said this week. “Who knows what future we would have been looking at if you were talking about a whole season not having crowds. It gives us a lifeline, there’s no doubt.” Steel boss Lana Winders recently told Stuff full crowds returning was a necessity for financial sustainability. Winders was hopeful if crowds were permitted the Steel could avoid losing money in 2022. If the 200-limit had dragged on or crowds not been possible, it would have been devastating for their bottom line. Netball fans should be fizzing to be back in stadiums again cheering on their sides.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Steel need to do a better job defensively against Grace Nweke and the Mystics, if they're to cause an upset on Sunday.

Game of the round

The first two games between the Mystics and Steel haven’t quite been as competitive as many would have hoped. With a parochial home crowd behind them at Stadium Southland on Sunday, the Steel should be a much tougher proposition. Starting strongly will be imperative for the Steel against such a quick scoring side like the Mystics. Fall behind early and the Steel will be playing catch-up for the rest of the game.

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership weekend matches:

Saturday 4.10pm: Tactix v Stars at Christchurch Arena, Christchurch

Sunday 4.10pm: Steel v Mystics at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Monday 7.15pm: Magic v Pulse at Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

Points (games played): Mystics 13 (5), Steel 9 (5), Pulse 8 (5), Tactix 4 (3), Magic 4 (4), Stars 3 (2)