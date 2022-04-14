Natural Selection Tour 2022: Olympic champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott finishes third in Alaska after two tumbles

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has missed a spot in the Natural Selection Tour 2022 Alaska final after a spectacular run.

Kiwi snowboarding sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has missed a final for the first time on the Natural Selection Tour.

The Olympic champion has finished third in the final stop of the 2022 tour, Yeti Natural Selection Alaska.

Twelve of the world’s top snowboarders contested the round at a glacial basecamp deep in the Alaskan backcountry, for the head-to-head competition.

Tom Monterosso/Natural Selection Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won the previous Natural Selection snowboarding event in Baldface, British Columbia.

Sadowski-Synnott, who won the previous Natural Selection snowboarding event in Baldface, British Columbia, qualified through to a semifinal contest against US board rider Hana Beaman.

The Wānaka snowboarder held a slender lead in the two-run combined format after the first of two runs when she scored a 78.0 to Beaman’s 76.0.

Beaman then put the pressure on the Kiwi with a final run of 83.0.

Sadowski-Synnott, 21, chased the score hard in a spectacular second run, in deep snow, but two mistakes – one leading to a heavy tumble – cost her.

She eventually finished with a score of 60.0 for her second run.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Olympic champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has finished third on the final stop of the Natural Selection tour.

“She is human after all,” one of the commentators could be heard saying after Sadowski-Synnott missed a natural selection final for the first time.

Beaman went on to defeat Marion Haerty in the Alaska final with Sadowski-Synnott claiming third place.

With Alaska being the final stop of the tour, American Elena Hight was crowned the women's tour champion for 2022.