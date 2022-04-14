Mistake-free opening round puts Lydia Ko in contention at Lotte Championship

Lydia Ko is within sight of the lead following the opening round of the Lotte Championship.

A faultless opening round from Kiwi golf star Lydia Ko has helped her get off to a strong start in the defence of her Lotte Championship crown in Hawaii.

Ko, who started on the back nine at the Hoakalei Golf Club on (Thursday NZ time), shot an opening-round 69 to be just three shots from the leader, Australia’s Hannah Green.

Ko opened up her round at the LPGA Tour’s US$2 million (NZ$2.9 million) tournament, with seven straight pars before consecutive birdies on the par-four 17th and par-five 18th to move to -2 at the halfway point.

The front nine started with two more solid pars before a birdie on the par-four third hole.

Ko was again tidy on the final six holes of her first round to sign for a three-under par 69.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Lydia Ko lines up her putt for par on the eleventh green during the first round of the Lotte Championship.

Ko ended the day in a two-way tie for 11th, with Green setting the pace.

Ko was content with her opening round at the coastal course where the wind is going to be a factor right through the tournament.

”The wind picked up quite a lot over my back nine, which is the front nine, so it made it a lot tougher out there,” Ko said.

Her two-under score in the first half of her round gave Ko confidence for the second half and the next three rounds.

”I made a really good up and down on 16.

“Then was able to make good birdie on 17,” she said. “I think it is one of the tougher holes out there, so to kind of have that one and have a good momentum and birdie 18 I think set the day up to kind of keep it going.

“I feel like there could have been some that I wish had fallen, but at the same, I holed two really good par putts, and sometimes these are more crucial than the birdies,” Ko said.

Green’s first-round 66 featured eight birdies and two bogeys.