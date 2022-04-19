Encouraging start by Live Ocean Racing's women's crew

The first Live Ocean Racing campaign will boost women's yachting in foiling catamarans.

Live Ocean Racing’s all-women crew have made a credible debut on the international circuit.

Skippered by Liv Mackay, the New Zealanders have finished the opening regatta of the ETF26 Grand Prix circuit in France in fifth place out of eight teams.

The only other all-women team, Lady Team Pro of France, finished eighth in the fleet of 26-foot foiling catamarans that sailed at La Trinite-sur-Mer.

Given their limited training time and freshness to these boats, New Zealand had an encouraging run of improving results over the four days - 7, 3, 6, 3, 6, 5, 4, 6, 5, 3, disqualified, 2, 2, 3.

The regatta was dominated by Team Pro of France, with Jean Christophe Mournia skippering them to nine wins in the 14 races.

“We improved a lot throughout the week which makes me really excited about the future,” Mackay said.

“We are working well together as a team to learn the boat, and showed some promising results in our first event. I’m enjoying the ETF26 class so far and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Live Ocean Racing, the initiative of Kiwi yachting stars Peter Burling and Blair Tuke on the back of the environmental foundation, have dedicated the first phase of their operation to improving the foiling skills of New Zealand’s leading women’s sailors and have assembled a squad of Olympic and world champions for this international series in Europe.

The move will boost the performance levels and looks likely to provide the basis of Team New Zealand’s women’s America’s Cup squad which contest that historic regatta in Barcelona in 2024.

There are four more regattas in the ETF26 Grand Prix circuit which be sailed in France and Italy.