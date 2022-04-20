Eleven Olympic champions back for Black Ferns in World Series sevens return

Black Ferns Kelly Brazier, Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman display their gold medals from the Tokyo Olympic Games sevens tournament.

Eleven of the Black Ferns’ Tokyo Olympic Games gold medal team will be part of their return to the World Sevens Series stage in Canada next week.

Jazmin Hotham and Terina Te Tamaki will join the Olympic champions in the squad of 13, named on Wednesday by coach Corey Sweeney, for the tournament in Langford on Vancouver Island from April 30-May 1.

SKY SPORT Black Ferns sevens win gold at Tokyo Olympics.

Ruby Tui will miss tournament as she continues training with the Black Ferns.

Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Kelly Brazier, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Portia Woodman all return to the mix, after missing the recent matches in Fiji due to their involvement in Sky Super Rugby Aupiki.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Hurricanes Poua back Sarah Hirini was one of a number of Black Ferns sevens stars to turn out in Super Rugby Aupiki.

“It’s been a bit of a quick transition getting back from Fiji and reconnecting with the players that had played Aupiki,’’ Sweeney said.

“ But we’ve brought everyone back up to speed and had one of the best trials we’ve ever had last week.’’

The young squad that travelled to Fiji and played 12 matches across two weekends gained valuable experience and game time, with seven featuring in this team naming.

“Going to Fiji was a really good opportunity to get to consistent sevens rugby,’’ Sweeney said.

“We’ve had a group of players that haven’t played big minutes on the World Series, so 12 games over two weeks exposed them to moments they haven’t been exposed to before around decision-making and pressure.”

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Portia Woodman, running in a try in the Chiefs Manawa’s Super Rugby Aupiki final victory, is now chasing a World Series sevens try-scoring record.

Woodman makes her return to the World Series tantalisingly close to a big record. Woodman’s last appearance was in Glendale 2018. She sits on 195 tries and would become the first female player to bring up 200 tries if she can cross the line five times in Canada.

“We saw in Aupiki how dominant and impactful she can be; she is a special player and person. Portia leads a lot of our connection off field so we’re excited for her to get back on the World Series and keep progressing what she can do on the sevens field,” said Sweeney.

The team travel to Canada this week.

AT A GLANCE

The Black Ferns squad for the World Sevens tournament in Canada.

Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini (c), Jazmin Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Terina Te Tamaki, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.