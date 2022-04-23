Signs of optimism for NZ Billie Jean King Cup team despite Turkish disaster

Valentina Ivanov was part of the New Zealand Billie Jean Cup team that won only one of five ties in Turkey.

The results from last week’s Billie Jean King Cup tournament made for pretty grim reading from a New Zealand point of view, but Tennis NZ high performance director Christophe Lambert says there’s cause to be optimistic.

New Zealand were relegated from Asia/Oceania Group I in Antalya, Turkey, losing four ties and only managing to beat Indonesia, who have also been relegated to Group II next year.

Some singles losses were exceptionally ugly, like Katherine Westbury going down 6-1 6-1 to Indonesia’s Andila Butjiadi in 51 minutes, Paige Hourigan’s 6-0 6-1 defeat to Moyuka Uchijima in 44 minutes and Vivian Yang’s 6-0 6-2 loss to South Korea’s Han Na-Lee in 62 minutes.

In total, the Marina Erakovic captained team lost nine of their 10 singles matches - Yang got the only win - and went two and five in the doubles, thanks to Erin Routliffe and Hourigan.

“Our girls fought well,” Lambert said.

“We decided after everybody had been practising to go with Vivian at the beginning, because she’d just come back from a long trip playing on clay and it almost came off because she came close to taking a set off the Chinese player (Yuan Yue), who is 143 in the world.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sasha Situe is one of a number of promising young New Zealand female tennis players who could make it into next year’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

“For Paige, it was going to be difficult because she was playing against the top players and when you’re playing against someone who’s 150 in the world, Paige hadn’t played against someone of that calibre for many years, so it was going to be hard.

“For the doubles and No 2 singles, we had many opportunities. I’ll be honest and say that if the girls had converted their opportunities we would have stayed in that group. But we didn’t and that’s down to experience.”

Lambert feels there’s a changing of the guard coming for the New Zealand Billie Jean King Cup team (formerly known as the Fed Cup), with there being a group of younger players coming through. The 17-year-old Yang is one, but there are others.

“I would say the future is pretty bright for the team with the girls we’ve got,” Lambert said.

“With the young ones we have like Renee (Zhang, aged 15), Sasha (Situe, 16), Vivian, Jade Otway (18), Valentina isn’t old (21) and Shona (Nakano, 17) if she wants to be a more high performance or competitive player, I think we have a good team.

“Let’s be honest, we have the best captain in the world in Marina. She’s got the experience, she’s been there and she was fantastic.”

One contentious decision for the New Zealand team in Turkey was the selection of the 29-year-old Westbury, who’s only match before the Billie Jean King Cup was a 6-1 6-2 loss to Hiroko Kuwatu from Japan in the first round of qualifying at an ITF tournament in Bendigo.

“Katherine was called in because we didn’t know how bad Paige’s injury was and we maybe needed somebody experienced,” Lambert explained.

“It was a last minute call and Sasha was injured anyway, she had an abdominal strain in Mexico.

“With the others in the past it’s been difficult, they’ve had to miss school, so we’ve had to ask and in the past there has always been a discussion about this.

“But for the future, and Marina agrees, we need to have this younger generation be a part of it.

“We are relegated to Group II, so it is going to be easier for them to compete and we have one year now to prepare with the girls who show they want to be a part of the system and the pathway, because the problem we still have is there is a lot of uncertainty around the players and what they want to do.

“Now we’ve been relegated, we’ve got a big list of players and a system about selection and selection process and that’s what we want to implement and have the girls more together.

“I see with these younger girls something positive coming.”