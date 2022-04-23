Aimee Fisher beats Olympic champion Dame Lisa Carrington in epic national canoe sprint final

Aimee Fisher beats Dame Lisa Carrington in the K1500m final at the national canoe sprint championships at Lake Karapiro.

New Zealand’s world champion Aimee Fisher has beaten Olympic gold medallist Dame Lisa Carrington in a stunning K1500m women’s final at the national canoe sprint championships.

Fisher edged out Carrington by .08 of a second at Lake Karapiro on Saturday morning.

Carrington reportedly led by a boat length early in the race, but Fisher overhauled her.

This was the first in three races between the pair to decide who will represent New Zealand at the 2022 world championships.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Lisa Carrington congratulates Aimee Fisher on her victory. Two-time Olympian Teneale Hatton finished third in the race.

The 27-year-old Fisher won the K1500m title at the world championships in Copenhagen in 2021 after Carrington won three gold medals, in the K1 500m, the K1 200m and the K2 500m at the Tokoyo Olympic Games.

With Carrington absent, Fisher beat the Olympic silver and bronze medallists in Denmark.

Now Fisher has got line honours in the first of the eagerly-awaited duels with Carrington.

But Carrington, New Zealand’s most decorated female Olympian with five gold medals – including three consecutive K1 200m crowns – was quick to congratulate her rival, hugging Fisher after the finish.

Aaron Gillions An emotional Aimee Fisher after being told she had won the sprint finish at the K1 500m final during the NZ Canoe Sprint Championships 2022 at Lake Karapiro in Waikato, New Zealand on Saturday April 23, 2022. Copyright photo: Aaron Gillions / www.photosport.nz

Fisher ruled herself out of contention for the Tokyo Olympics following a lengthy stand-off with Canoe Racing NZ over athlete welfare.

But her performance in Copenhagen – and her win over Carrington – have reinforced her world-class reputation.

Fisher said in a Sky Sport video earlier this year that has a “new belief’’.

“I’ve had this dream in my heart since I’ve been young , I want to be the fastest paddler the world’s ever seen,’’ she said.

“I want to see how fast I can do. I have this belief now of what I’m capable of.’’

She said she was “aiming for 2.0’’.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Aimee Fisher showing her paddling power on her way to victory at Lake Karapiro.

Two-time Olympian Teneale Hatton was third in Saturday's race.

Alicia Hoskin won the U23 title, with Tara Vaughan second and Samalulu Clifton third.