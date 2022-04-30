Lydia Ko tied second after strong finish on day two of Palos Verdes Championship

Kiwi LPGA star finished an up and down opening round with a birdie.

Lydia Ko has shot up the leaderboard and into contention at the Palos Verdes Championship despite a rocky start to her second round on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The 25-year-old Kiwi golfer carded a four-under 67 in California and finished day two tied second on six-under after a flurry of late birdies and an eagle on the seventh.

The world No 3 is three shots behind the leader, Australia’s Hannah Green, who fired a five-under 67 and is nine-under at the halfway stage on the latest leg of LPGA Tour.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Lydia Ko had a strong second round at the Palos Verdes Championship.

In a four-way tie for second, with American Megan Khang, South Korea’s Jin Young Ko and Australia’s Minjee Lee, Ko finished strongly with three birdies and an eagle in her last eight holes.

After her opening round, a two-under 69, Ko was tied 21st and six shots behind the lead that was held by Lee.

Her second round started poorly when she double bogeyed the 13th, a par three, and was down to evens before two birdies either side of a bogey on the 15th.

However, she rocketed up to six-under down the back nine to move into contention.

Ko used the past week to recover and relax in Hawaii with family after a tie for 18th finish at the LOTTE Championship, and punctuated her charge over the back 9 with an eagle on No 7.

“I hit a really good drive, 6-iron into the green,” she said. “I hit it a little more right than I was hoping to, but ended up making the shot look like I had planned it all the way.

“I think it just used the ridge, and I think there are quite a few holes here where you can use the ridge to your advantage, some tucked pin positions. It ended up going to like five feet, so was a good place to putt for eagle.”

Ko, who started the day in a tie for 21st, said the course forces players to play creatively and “be patient.” The Kiwi is paired with leader Green in Saturday’s final group.

“I just have to stick to my own game. I feel like this is a course where you could be a long hitter, short hitter; it's not like a huge advantage to one type of player,” she added. “I think you have to putt really well and have to hit it pretty straight just to be able to give yourself shots into the greens.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox is also in the mix for a European Tour title. He is tied fourth on five-under after the second round of the Catalunya Championship in Spain.

Danny Lee missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open by 11 shots.