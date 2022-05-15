Tactix edge Steel to keep ANZ Premierships finals hopes alive

Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan and Tactix goal defence Karin Burger battle for the ball on Sunday.

At Christchurch Arena, Chch: Tactix 61 (Ellie Bird: 43/44, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 18/20) Steel 56 (George Fisher: 41/46, Saviour Tui: 8/11, Georgia Heffernan: 7/11) 1Q: 13-17, HT: 28-30, 3Q: 45-45.

Silver Ferns hopeful Kimiora Poi delivered a standout showing as the Tactix kept their ANZ Premiership finals hopes alive.

Less than 24 hours after losing to the Mystics, the Tactix produced a gritty performance to beat the Steel 61-56 in Sunday’s southern derby in Christchurch.

In a pulsating battle, which was close throughout, the Tactix finally pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to gain an important win.

Captain Poi was at the heart of the Tactix win, shining on both attack and defence in the centre bib. She gained a pivotal turnover in the fourth quarter, which her side scored off.

READ MORE:

* Kelly Jury rebounds from embarrassing experience to ANZ Premiership's form player

* Northern Mystics' ANZ Premiership defence at risk with Grace Nweke injury

* Anna Harrison helps hoist Elle Temu into Stars spotlight



It was a statement outing for Poi and will have been noted by Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua with centre the mosty hotly contested position for July’s Commonwealth Games.

Poi outplayed Southern Steel opposite and fellow aspiring Fern Kate Heffernan, who ended up seeing plenty of time at wing defence after a calf injury to Renee Savai'inaea.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tactix defender Kelera Nawai-Caucau pulls in the ball against the Steel on Sunday.

Spurred on by more than 2000 fans at Christchurch Arena, the Tactix outclassed the Steel 16-11 in the fourth quarter after it was level at 45-45 after three quarters.

The victory keeps the Tactix in contention for the two versus three elimination final with the red-and-blacks having four round games left.

They will need to win almost all of them to sneak in, but have given themselves a fighting chance.

It could prove a costly loss for the Steel, who are also battling for their finals lives.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Steel wing attack Shannon Saunders looks to get a pass away against the Tactix.

The Steel have six games left, two more than the Tactix, but will rue what might have been, leading by seven goals in the second quarter.

They did manage to snatch a bonus point for losing within five goals or less with Saviour Tui netting on the fulltime whistle.

Tactix shooters Ellie Bird and Te Paea Selby-Rickit were both impressive in the shooting end, converting 61 of 64 attempts as a duo in the win.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Steel goal shoot George Fisher puts up a shot against the Tactix on Sunday.

Poi and wing attack Samon Nathan sent in accurate ball to the pairing, who made the Steel pay in the shooting circle.

The Steel had four more attempts at goal in the game, but only shot at 82%, which hurt them in the final washup.

Best on court

Bird and Selby-Rickit were both impressive in the Tactix shooting end, but it’s impossible to go past Poi, who was the difference maker in the fourth quarter. She turned the match the Tactix way and was inspirational in the win.

The big moment

Poi’s intercept in the fourth quarter was a crunch moment in the game. It sparked the Tactix and they capitalised, scoring from the Steel mistake. The Tactix went on a 5-0 scoring run after the scores had been tied to frustrate the Steel and pull ahead on the scoreboard.

Match rating

8/10: Southern derbies between the Tactix and Steel rarely disappoint and this was another classic. It was 45-45 entering the final quarter and it was only in the final minutes when you felt like the Tactix were safe.

The big picture

This was a vital win for the Tactix, who keep their faint premiership finals chances alive. The Steel would have targeted a win in this one and leading by seven at one stage, will be annoyed they let the Tactix back into the game. If they miss the top three finals, they’ll lament this loss badly.